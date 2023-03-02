□Reporter Jiang Bin Liu Chang

In this year’s preparation for farming, Beidahuang Group has continuously strengthened technological innovation and progress, technology empowerment, digital preparation for farming, accelerated spring plowing production, and improved agricultural quality and efficiency.

The technology of raising seedlings in dark room with stacked trays is good

In the past few days, Jiansanjiang Branch of Beidahuang Group has expanded the production scale of stacked darkroom seedling raising. Advance Farm Co., Ltd. will build 3 new darkroom seedling raising bases in 2023. After the construction is completed, the number of darkroom seedling raising bases will reach 16, using 1.3475 million hard disks, and the promotion area is 41,400 mu. It will be completed before March 1 to ensure the smoothness of the next rice seedling raising work conduct.

Recently, in order to ensure the cultivation of strong seedlings this year and achieve high yield across the entire area, Hongwei Farm Co., Ltd.’s agricultural development department planned and deployed early to accelerate the construction of the stacked darkroom seedling raising base.

It is understood that the stacked tray darkroom seedling technology has the advantages of fast seedling emergence, uniform seedling emergence, improved seeding and seedling quality, reduced labor intensity, and disaster resistance. This year, Shengli Farm Co., Ltd. will build a stacked plate darkroom base, and will purchase 180,000 darkroom stacked plates in 2023. In 2023, the company will promote the application of stacked plate darkrooms with a total area of ​​37,000 mu.

“Cloud” payment and “online” loans are highly efficient

“It’s really convenient. Now you can pay the land contract fee with your mobile phone without leaving home.” A few days ago, Hao Kun, a land contractor in the fourth management area of ​​Jinhe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group, completed the payment through the Beidahuang Farm Service Platform Land contract fee payment in 2023.

In the comprehensive agricultural service window of Jinhe Farm Co., Ltd., the grower clicks “online payment”, and the relevant information will be displayed on the page in real time, and the land contract fee can be paid by paying according to the prompt. This operation has improved the efficiency of work, allowing growers to truly feel the convenience and efficiency brought by smart agriculture and digital agriculture.

“We rely on the Beidahuang farm service land contracting system to collect and enter information such as the planting area and payment amount of the growers. After review by relevant departments, it only takes a few minutes for the growers to complete the collection of contract fees through the mobile client.” Zhang Na, deputy general manager of the financial management department of Jinhe Farm Co., Ltd., said.

In the past few days, in the various management areas of Red Star Farm Co., Ltd., agricultural technicians “point-to-point” guide growers to use the Beidahuang Agricultural Service App to handle online loan business. “It’s really convenient. You don’t need to go to the management area or the bank to farm in the future. You only need to tap a few times on your mobile phone and you can complete the loan at home. It really saves time and effort.” Liu Anzhong, a grower, said happily. Last year, the Beidahuang agricultural service platform opened the agricultural loan assistant, which realized the online processing of loan business, bringing growers a good experience of one-click access, instant loan application, and instant loan repayment. At present, Red Star Farm Co., Ltd. has completed 6,819 person-times of basic field declaration and audit work in the Beidahuang Farm Service App, with a completion rate of 99%.