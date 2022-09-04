Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 3rd, title: Technology empowers sports life to be better

——The 2022 Service Trade Fair Sports Service Special Observation

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Chujie, Ji Ye, Li Chunyu

Import personalized data, ski equipment can also be “technical flow”; wear VR glasses, experience sports fun in the virtual world; mobile phone turns into a fitness studio, professional coaches accompany sports on the “cloud”…

At the 2022 Service Trade Fair, the reporter found that technological progress has promoted the upgrading of traditional sports service scenarios and provided reliable support for the innovative development of the sports industry.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics, the broadcast of all kinds of wonderful ice and snow events left a deep impression on the audience, but how to predict and capture these wonderful game broadcasts in advance? A technology called the Active Digital Twin Engine has become the “commander” behind the visual feast.

In the parallel forum on sports services of the Service Trade Fair held on the 2nd, the Digital Sports Development Forum, Ren Ye, Marketing Director of Shiban Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., introduced that the digital twin engine of activities is to twin the architectural structure and rules of the physical world into In the virtual world, digital algorithms and simulation technologies are used at the same time to complete the overall rehearsal of the activity, and the results are fed back to the physical world to help the activity be better organized and completed.

“Taking the Shougang Grand Jumping Platform as an example, when planning the broadcast at first, the picture only consisted of the sky or the cooling tower behind it. OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Service) proposed to add some Olympic elements to the background of the picture. The platform has undergone high-reduction 3D simulation modeling, and then through the simulation application of the camera and (cooling tower) surface mapping, the expected broadcast picture is directly output, and the broadcast picture is adjusted accordingly, and finally achieved very good results. ” Ren Ye said.

It is reported that the event digital twin engine technology serves the 12 competition venues and 7 non-competition venues of the Beijing Winter Olympics, greatly improving the efficiency of venue operation and design. Ren Ye introduced that the digital twin engine of the event will serve as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics to guide the subsequent Paris Olympics, Milan Winter Olympics and other events.

At the service trade fair, the “technological style” of the Winter Olympics can be seen everywhere – the real-time interactive “Snowflake” application at the opening ceremony of the three-dimensional athlete tracking technology, the intelligent training management system for winter events, the online Olympic digital museum for the Winter Olympics Cloud exhibition hall, free perspective and bullet time shooting system… The application of these digital technologies has played a unique role in the preparation of the Winter Olympics, and also promoted the sustainable development of ice and snow sports, so that the results of the Winter Olympics can be better shared by the whole people.

For ski product company Si Anqi, a pair of skis can also become a “technical stream”.

Zhang Andong, the company’s chief product officer, said that the company is currently developing a pair of ski boots that can be adjusted by remote control. “Faced with different scenarios such as hard snow, soft snow or snow bags, many ski enthusiasts have different requirements for the tightness of the shoes, then we use AI technology to transmit data to the snowshoes through sensors such as terrain, angle and altitude. ‘s micromotors, and at the same time innovate the snowshoe manufacturing process to achieve intelligent adjustment of tightness.”

“As a national enterprise, we must carry forward the spirit of innovation, demonstrate Chinese manufacturing and Chinese wisdom, and use the Olympic ‘winter’ style to make our ski equipment products better.” Zhang Andong said.

With the rapid development of the national fitness business, many companies have launched solutions for the smart upgrade of the national fitness public service system. At the fitness equipment and sporting goods brand Haojia booth, the outdoor smart gym experience area attracted many people’s attention.

Zhang Jiaxing, general manager of Good Family Group, introduced that this “outdoor smart gym” integrates aerobic training equipment, strength training equipment and physical fitness testing equipment. Guidance, data storage and analysis and fitness effect detection and evaluation, systematically meet the needs of people for scientific fitness.

“Through big data, we can see the frequency, method, age distribution and other information of different fitness equipment, which provides more help and basis for our future research and development.” Zhang Jiaxing said.

Zhang Jiaxing also admitted that through actual observation, the elderly are the main group using outdoor smart gyms, but this is not reflected in the data. This is because more elderly people choose non-intelligent free exercise modes when using fitness equipment. How to promote the elderly to use smart technology more actively and conveniently is one of the focuses of future product development.

Regarding the application trend of sports technology, Wang Haoyu, director of the Sports Finance Research Center of the PBC School of Finance of Tsinghua University, believes that the focus should be on national fitness, healthy China, pension and integration of sports and education. “Looking at the world, there are various applications of sports technology, but we must pay attention to adapting measures to local conditions and use technology to solve practical problems, so that ordinary people can truly feel the beauty of sports life.”