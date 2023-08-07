Technology stocks under pressure, Nasdaq turned black, Taiwan index futures fell slightly in night trading

Taiwan’s artificial intelligence (AI) concept stocks strengthened again on the 7th. The market pointed out that NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang will give a speech on the 8th US time, and the outside world is highly concerned; Stock god Buffett and many other investment veterans came out to speak badly about U.S. stocks. After the four major U.S. stock indexes collectively opened higher on the 7th, technology stocks were under selling pressure. The Nasdaq index turned black. Reported at 16,988 points.

On the Taiwan Futures Exchange, the three major U.S. stock index futures were mixed. Dow futures and S&P 500 futures rose 161 points and 9 points respectively, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 49 points; British FTSE 100 futures It rose slightly by 12 points, tentatively reported at 7,530 points.

Driven by the wave of AI, the stock markets in Taiwan and the United States have outperformed expectations this year. However, the “Buffett Index” favored by the stock god Buffett has soared 171%, and it is still as high as about 168%. The rapid increase in the value shows that The valuation of US stocks is already too high, and the market is worried about the collapse of the stock market after overheating.

On the other hand, the U.S. stock market is currently talking about the bursting of the AI ​​bubble. The legal person believes that the financial report that Huida is expected to announce on the 24th, as well as the company’s outlook for the new quarter in the future, will be related to the follow-up trend of Taiwan and U.S. AI concept stocks. Huang Renxun will deliver a keynote speech on NVIDIA at SIGGRAPH on the 8th, US time. The latest technological breakthroughs will also attract attention. Huida rose in early trading on the 7th.

Yuanfu Futures pointed out that the Taiwan Index broke through the 5-day moving average on the 7th and continued to stay above the quarterly line. At present, more than half of the long black K on the 2nd has been covered; Influenced by the impact, the index retreated, but the negative factors have gradually eased, and it is expected that the overall trend will fluctuate above the quarterly line.

