"Technology + tourism" empowers the high-quality development of Zhangjiajie's tourism industry

Technology + tourism" empowers the high-quality development of Zhangjiajie's tourism industry

2022-11-21 17:39:06

The Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology signed a contract with the Zhangjiajie Municipal Government on the spot.

Red Net Moment News November 21 News(Correspondent Zhang Yong) On the morning of November 19, the launching ceremony of Zhangjiajie’s “Technology + Tourism” event was held. The Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology and the Zhangjiajie Municipal Government signed a high-quality development cooperation agreement on technology empowerment of Zhangjiajie’s tourism industry The framework agreement released seven popular science research routes on the spot, and He Jishan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was hired as the chief science popularization research tutor in Zhangjiajie City.

The “Technology + Tourism” activity is an important measure jointly implemented by the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology and the Zhangjiajie Municipal Government to implement the deployment of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference. This year, taking the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference as an opportunity, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, together with the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology, and the Zhangjiajie Municipal Government, has actively prepared for the “Technology + Tourism” special event, and supported Zhangjiajie to launch and implement 44 technological cultural tourism projects. Project, and strive to accelerate the creation of benchmarks and demonstrations for the integrated development of technology and tourism.

In the next step, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology will give strong support to Zhangjiajie in the construction of a smart tourism service platform, innovation of tourism cultural and creative products, digital research and development of the tourism industry, and popular science and research activities. Zhangjiajie has become a demonstration model of the integration of “technology + tourism”, contributing scientific and technological strength to accelerate the high-quality development of the province’s tourism industry and create a world tourist destination.

Source: Red Net

Author: Zhang Yong

Editor: Liao Chenhao


