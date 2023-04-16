TechTicker: Another Satechi hub, Focal Theva loudspeaker series, Anker Henkelmann, PSI Audio bass absorber and more | News

SATECHI: COMPACT USB-C HUB FOR M2 MACBOOKS

Meet the USB-C Pro Hub Slim Hat Satechi a new companion for all M2 MacBooks as well as for older models. The adapter expands the MacBook with various connections. In addition to a USB-4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports and a 4K HDMI port, the Pro Hub Slim is equipped with a slot for an SD and MicroSD card. Available in the three colors Space Gray, Silver and Midnight Black, the device with an aluminum housing fits in perfectly with the MacBook.

The most important things at a glance:

Compact USB-C adapter to expand the MacBook with different connections

Slim, elegant design – ideal for on the go

Connections: 1x USB-4 pass-through port, 1x SD card, 1x MicroSD card, 1x USB-C (data transmission), 2x USB-A (data transmission), 1x HDMI

Connection via two USB-C connectors

Specially designed for the MacBook Air M2 (2022), but also compatible with newer M2 models and all MacBooks from 2017 that have two USB-C ports.

Maße: 124 x 36 x 8 mm

The Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim is now available for 79.99 euros in specialist shops, for example at Gravis, or online via Amazon accessible

FOCAL LAUNCHES NEW ENTRY-LEVEL SPEAKERS SERIES THEVA

The French manufacturer Focal presented a new speaker series called the Axpona (Audio Expo North America). I broke presented, which is positioned in the entry-level price segment.

Theva N°1 is the compact bookshelf speaker; Theva N°2 is the new 3-way floorstanding loudspeaker with an ultra-slim profile and 13 cm driver – a first for Focal’s floorstanding loudspeakers for the home. Theva N°3 is the timeless 3-way floorstanding speaker; and Theva N°3-D with additional integrated speaker driver for Dolby Atmos sound. Not forgetting the 2-way Theva Center and Theva Surround.

For more details on the speakers, which are slated to go on sale later this month, visit the product page. Prices have not yet been announced.

ANKER BRINGS BLUETOOTH-HENKELMANN WITH SPATIAL AUDIO

Anker (Amazon Store) is best known for its chargers, power banks and cables, but also offers small ones Bluetooth-Speaker at. With the Motion X600, the manufacturer is now adding a Henkelmann-style mobile speaker to this range, which is said to offer a special sound experience with “Spatial Audio”.

However, the said “spatial audio” is not the 3D spatial sound solution propagated by Apple, but a “sound core algorithm created by Anker himself, which converts stereo sound into spatial 3-channel audio”, according to the description on the product page.

Of course, Anker makes a lot of fuss about the sonic qualities of the Motion X600. But he certainly can’t do magic either. If you still want to try it out, you can purchase the Motion X600 for a deposit of one euro preorder and then receive a 50 euro discount. The regular price after the market launch should be 199 euros. The speaker is to be delivered between May 9th and 24th, 2023.

PSI AUDIO AVAA C214: THE NEXT STAGE OF ACTIVE BASS ABSORBER EVOLUTION

PSI Audio has introduced a new active bass trap. Using so-called AVAA technology, room modes from 15 Hz to 160 Hz are said to be eliminated without the need for bass trap calibration or tuning. The result is significantly cleaner bass response in demanding listening environments such as professional studios or audiophile environments. The mobile “hole in the wall” is how the manufacturer describes the effect.

While the previously available C20 model works with purely analog technology, the new C214 uses digital technology and uses smaller diaphragms for a more compact design. The AVAA C214 bass trap can also be controlled via an app on a smartphone or tablet.

AVAA functionality does not change with the new C214 – the new model eliminates room modes just as efficiently, if not more efficiently, than its analogue-only predecessor. AVAA acts like a hole in the wall that “lets through” the sound waves, removing them from the room. With its compact and clear design and its extremely high efficiency, AVAA is a particularly mobile solution: If the listening environment has to move, the AVAA devices simply move with them and resume their function in the new room. Although AVAA is an active bass trap, it behaves like a typical bass trap: there are no anti-noise emissions, noise-cancelling, or a “reverse” subwoofer – just high-efficiency absorption. According to the manufacturer, AVAA is probably the simplest, most elegant and most flexible acoustic solution for room modes

The PSI Audio OPEN C214 will be exclusive of audiowork distributed and will be available from mid-May. The RRP will be announced at a later date.

IFI AUDIO GO POD: TURNS WIRED EARBUDS INTO WIRELESS IEMs

With GO Pod, iFi Audio presents an interesting solution for owners of high-quality wired in-ear headphones. Provided the earphones have plug-in contacts for the cords, they can be converted into true wireless IEMs with GO Pod.

GO Pod consists of two very small DACs that plug into said connectors of wired IEMs. Using a pair of GO pods is easy. First, detach the cable from your favorite IEMs and connect the earbuds to the left and right pods. Then pair the pods with your source device (e.g. a smartphone) and clip the ergonomically designed ear loops behind your ears for a comfortable fit… the result is unparalleled TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphone sound.

For the launch of the GO Pods, iFi has teamed up with some well-known manufacturers of high-quality IEMs and put together “GO Pod + IEM” packages. These include both new and established models from 64 Audio, Craft Ears, Meze Audio, Symphonium and Westone. Currently the GO Pods are only available in one of these bundles. The unit price (without IEMs) has not yet been determined. After the first 1,000 copies, the GO Pod will be available as a standalone product with ear loops for MMCX and 2-pin IEM connectors. Additional ear loops for Pentaconn, T2 and A2DC connectors will be available.

You can find more information on the product page. The GO Pods will be available in Germany in a few weeks (Distribution: WOD Audio)