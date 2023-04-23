TechTicker: Canon Dream Lens, Roon Fluency, 25GbE for Mac, Pro-Ject Amp, Technics News and More | news

CANON STELLT SUPER-TELEZOOM RF 100-300MM F2.8 L IS USM VOR

Canon has once again presented a lens for RF mount that is clearly outside the mainstream and is currently unique in this form in the entire camera market. The RF 100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM is the first full-frame lens with a zoom range of 100-300 mm at a constant aperture of f/2.8.

As a completely new development, the RF 100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM also offers some tasty features and special features. In terms of optical imaging performance, the lens should be able to keep up with the legendary EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II USM (fixed focal length) and, despite the zoom option, is only around 190 g heavier at 2.59 kg – and a whopping 660 g lighter than the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 120–300 mm 1:2.8E FL ED SR VR.

The new RF 100-300 is fully compatible with RF extenders. This allows the lens to be extended to 140-420mm F4 (1.4x), or to 200-600mm F5.6 with the 2x extender. The comparatively short close-up limit of 1.8 m is also impressive.

The developers achieved the reduction in size and the improvement in imaging quality through innovations in mechanical and optical design. The RF 100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM is the first lens to feature dual Nano USMs for electronic control of internal focusing, overlapping the driving ranges of the movable and focusing lenses – a radical design decision that brought its own set of challenges.

Of course, this lens also has an integrated optical image stabilizer. It is supposed to provide up to 5.5 f-stops for jitter compensation. In combination with the IBIS of the RF cameras, this value increases to up to 6 f-stops. (IBIS provides relatively little additional motion compensation at long telephoto focal lengths.)

Another special feature is that Canon uses two Nano USM motors in one of its lenses for the first time, which move two lens groups independently of each other. The AF should be lightning fast and precise.



Of course, no compromises are made with the optical components either. A fluorite lens and four UD lenses correct chromatic aberration, while a pressed aspherical glass lens ensures high resolution from center to edge. Other coatings ensure, among other things, that the front lens can be easily cleaned.

An absolute dream lens. However, it will stay that way for most people, because, as was to be expected, the price is so high that the purchase is really only worthwhile for working pros who earn their money with it full-time. – Or for corresponding agencies. A whopping 12,000 euros are available. And apart from the hefty price (a Nikon 120-300 2.8 isn’t much cheaper in the RRP, though) there’s still the issue of availability. Canon has an availability problem, especially with high-quality lenses. For example, the recently tested RF 135 mm F1.8 is only available occasionally and with a lot of luck in this country and has never been available (or only briefly) even in Canon’s online shop. So even if you have the money, you probably have to apply like Ferrari to be able to buy one of these coveted lenses. There is no mention of cheaper “street prices” or cash-back campaigns.

ROON FLUENCY DISPLAYS MUSIC INFORMATION IN YOUR LANGUAGE

There is and will remain the gold standard among music management and playback applications. This has its price, but for true music lovers there is hardly a better investment.

After the last major update with the introduction of Roon ARC (see here), another practical update has now been released, which generally increases usability. “Fluency” supports users whose native language is not English.

Fluency provides translations for previously untranslated items such as genres and credits, which are now displayed in the selected language. Along with more translated fields, you can tell Roon which languages ​​you can read and prioritize them accordingly. This allows artist and album names that are in different languages ​​to be displayed in one language that you can read.

In the Settings > General menu, click on “Languages ​​for artists and album names”. In the window that appears, activate the switches for the languages ​​you understand and then drag the languages ​​in order of priority. So, for example, German at the top and English below it.

Roon currently costs the equivalent of 11.31 euros per month with annual billing (changes according to the daily euro/dollar exchange rate), i.e. 135.72 euros per year. A lifetime license costs around 751 euros. More information about Fluency can be found – but currently only in English – here.

TIDAL LIVE ALLOWS YOU TO SHARE AND EXPERIENCE PLAYLISTS SIMULTANEOUSLY

This week, music streaming service TIDAL launched a new in-app feature called TIDAL Live. This allows HiFi and HiFi Plus TIDAL subscribers to share music directly with each other without being in the same place. Live makes it easy for groups of any size to get together for a special event, whether it’s a new album release, a road trip coming up, or just getting ready for a special occasion.

Once a live session starts, TIDAL subscribers can choose an appropriate title for the session and share a link to the session so other users can jump right in. The shareable links can be accessed via SMS, social media and email.

In addition, starting today, TIDAL users can select weekly specially curated sessions from the TIDAL genre experts in the app. Live sessions are dedicated to special cultural events, introduce new, exciting artists, or provide musical accompaniment to everyday activities, such as working out or cooking. Tidal notes that tracks will initially be offered in traditional AAC quality until high-resolution and lossless formats are available. Subscribers can currently only start and participate in sessions in the country where their user account is registered.

PRO-JECT STEREO BOX DS3: SMALL INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER WITH PHONO AND BLUETOOTH

Die Stereo Box DS3 is the latest version of the integrated Pro-Ject stereo amplifier with Phono MM and MC and Bluetooth 5.0 (aptX HD).

With 2 x 150 watts of output power at 4 ohms, the Pro-Ject Stereo Box DS3 is quite powerful for its size (W206 x H71 x D211). In addition to the phono inputs mentioned, which are of course obligatory for the world‘s largest record player manufacturer, the device also offers variable cinch outputs, via which subwoofers or power amplifiers can be connected. A fixed-level output is also available as an option. Up to three analogue high-level sources can be connected to the Stereo Box DS3 via cinch. The power pack is connected externally.

Technical specifications:

Amplifier power: 2x 150 W/80 W at 4/8 ohms (at 1% THD)

Headphone output 2 x 450 mW at 32 ohms

Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz: -0.1dB to +0.3dB

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: >98dB (105dB – ‘A’-weighted) at 1kHz

Channel Separation: -73dB at 10kHz

THD:<0,01%bei10W

Phono input gain: MM 40dB / MC 60dB

Phono Sensitivity MM: 47k ohms / MC: 100 ohms

Line input impedance: 50k ohms

Netzgerät: 36V/5,5A DC

Standby power consumption: <0.5W standby

MaßeBxHxT(mm):206x71x211(223mitBuchsen)

Weight: 1800 g without power supply

The new Stereo Box DS3 was developed in Europe and is made by hand there. The RRP is 899 euros.

TECHNICS: SU-GX70 STREAMING AMPLIFIER AND NEW SL-1500C TURNTABLE COLOR FINISH

Technics has introduced two new products for the first half of 2023 with the SU-GX70 and SL-1500C-W.

The SU-GX70 is a streaming integrated amplifier that belongs to the brand’s “Grand Class” portfolio. The streaming amplifier is said to combine the sonic genes of the Technics Grand Class with an extraordinary variety of functions, which also includes the processing of video signals. The new SU-GX70 streaming amplifier will be available from June in silver and black at an RRP of 1,799 euros.

In addition, Technics will also offer the globally successful and highly acclaimed direct-drive SL-1500C turntable in white. With this, Technics meets the demand of many design-oriented record lovers who want another, modern color variant for this model. The new, white variant of the SL-1500C is expected to be available from May 2023 for 1,199 euros.

SONNET BRINGS 25 GIGABIT ETHERNET NETWORK CONNECTIVITY TO MAC

Sometimes it just has to be a little faster. For post-production workgroups with shared storage and other workflows, 10Gb Ethernet (10GbE) often doesn’t provide enough bandwidth. Inexpensive 25GbE switches have recently become available, but connecting Macs to a 25GbE infrastructure has traditionally been very expensive. Sonnet now wants to change that with two new products for 25GbE. The Twin25G Thunderbolt adapter and the Twin25G PCIe card.

Both solutions enable users to easily connect to 25GbE-capable network infrastructure and storage systems via LC fiber optic cables (sold separately). The included 25GBASE-SR SFP28 transceivers provide 25Gb Ethernet connectivity over distances of up to 100 meters.

Compatible with macOS, Windows and Linux, the Twin25G is a Thunderbolt adapter for computers with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Twin25G PCIe Card is an easy-to-install, low-profile x8 PCIe 3.0 adapter card for computers with PCIe card slots. It can also be used in multi-slot Thunderbolt PCIe card expansion systems.

The Twin25G Thunderbolt adapter (item number TWIN25G-TB) and the Twin25G PCIe card (G25E-2X-E3) are expected to be available from Sonnet and specialist retailers from the beginning of May at an RRP of EUR 1,266 (TWIN25G-TB) and EUR 843 (G25E- 2X-E3) may be available.