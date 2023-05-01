TechTicker: Focal Speaker for Porsche, third-party lenses for Canon RF, HiFi Rose RS520 update, Sony receiver and more | News

FOCAL P60 LIMITED EDITION: CAR SPEAKER KIT DEDICATED TO PORSCHE FANS

Porsche Panamera (971 / 2017 – onwards)

Porsche Cayenne (PO536 / ab 2018)

Porsche Taycan (2020 – onwards)

Do you happen to be the owner of one (or more) of the following Porsche models:

If so, you can now add an exclusive speaker kit to your car treasure Focal gear up. The P60 Limited Edition set is a built-in kit that aims to deliver an unrivaled audio experience in the plug and play market. Consisting of two woofers, three mid-range drivers and a pair of tweeters (front connection including center connection), the kit is the only Focal Inside kit to feature the manufacturer’s W” sandwich cones and beryllium tweeter domes.

Focal has also limited the set to Porsche standards. Only 911 copies of the kit were handcrafted at Focal. To confirm the uniqueness and authenticity of each kit, a serial number is engraved on the speaker chassis surround. After production, all 911s are certified with a hand-stamped aluminum plate. This tag is removable and serves as proof of a one-time installation for the owner.

“Furthermore, in an effort to offer our customers all-round sound with unparalleled performance, we worked with a designer to create sophisticated and practical signature packaging.” – so the further wording in the press release. A price is not mentioned. If you are interested, it is best to contact the sales department, Focal Naim Deutschland GmbH, directly for everything else.

MEIKE PRESENTS 85MM F/1.4 – FIRST OTHER LENS WITH AF FOR CANON RF-MOUNT?

The lens manufacturer Meike announced a new 85mm f1.4 with autofocus for Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L and allegedly also Canon RF-Mount at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. An official confirmation is currently pending and pending website of the lens, which is only $200 there is currently no indication of an RF mount.

Canon had previously opted for the “Apple way” with the RF mount and excluded third-party manufacturers for RF. In fact, there were already suppliers who offered lenses with autofocus for RF mounts, but Canon – also very Apple-like – immediately sent their lawyers to these manufacturers in such cases. So far there is only a Cosina 50 mm f/1 (Petapixel) Manual focus lens “officially” available for RF mount.

If it is true that Meike, a manufacturer with the blessing of Canon, is allowed to offer an AF lens that also masters the rest of the electronic communication between the lens and the body, this could possibly be the starting signal for other third-party lenses for Canon RF.

HIFI ROSE RS 520 STREAMER NOW WITH PLAYLIST SNYC FOR QOBUZ/TIDAL AND MORE

The streaming integrated amplifier HiFi ROSE RS520 tested here is definitely one of the most extraordinary and best of its kind. Its concept with Android-based operating system in a high-end constructed amplifier and with a huge touch display is fun and sounds really excellent.

Now HiFi ROSE has released an update that significantly enhances the user experience of the RS520. It is now possible to sync playlists from Qobuz or Tidal to the ROSE. Conversely, if account changes, the playlists and favorites stored in the ROSE can also be exported to streaming services (Tidal/Qobuz). Thanks to synchronization, any changes made to the playlists will appear simultaneously in the ROSE and the streaming service.

Also new: Files stored on USB and SSD can now be managed directly in the ROSE. With the file manager app, music files can be copied in the background (while the music is playing) from the connected USB storage device to the SSD or from the SSD to the USB storage device. For the time being, however, the file manager is still limited to the copy function. More features like delete, move, rename and create directories will be added later.

The SMB protocol was recently updated to the new, more secure SMB2 variant. To install the update, users only have to select the update in the Settings > System Info menu. The Rose RS520 has an RRP of 3,699 euros available here.

SONY 7.2 CHANNEL 8K AV AMPLIFIER TA-AN1000 WITH 360 SPATIAL SOUND MAPPING

Sony this week introduced the TA-AN1000 – a 7.2-channel 8K AV amplifier with 360 spatial sound mapping. The device comes up with numerous new functionalities. These include 360 ​​Spatial Sound Mapping technology, designed to bring movies to life in unique ways, and support for the latest video formats including 8K and 4K120 for a realistic, cinematic experience.

The special thing about the TA-AN1000 is the so-called 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology from Sony. According to the manufacturer, numerous phantom loudspeakers can be generated and distributed in the room using Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX (DCAC IX) to create a wider listening field for an authentic, cinema-like sound.

Using the supplied calibration microphone, DCAC IX measures the speaker position in 3D and can correct the distance, angle, sound pressure and frequency response of each speaker. In addition, the Automatic Phase Matching function coordinates the phase characteristics of the various loudspeakers. This compensates for speaker placement issues, delays, or phase shifts.

With 360 spatial sound mapping and support for the latest audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the TA-AN1000 realizes the ideal speaker setup for any home cinema. The TA-AN1000 should be available from June 2023 at a price of 999 euros.

TWO THERMO-/HYGROMETERS – BETTER INDOOR CLIMATE WITH MATTER?

A good indoor climate is important. In addition to the temperature, the humidity in particular plays an important role. To make sure that this is always in a comfortable range (between about 40 and 60%), there are countless measuring devices for little money. These include many “smart” ones that clearly display progress information, min/max values ​​and other parameters via an app. The question could be whether it makes sense to purchase a modern device with Matter and HomeKit support.

Everyone has to make the decision themselves (also with regard to possible security concerns about data protection), but ultimately the price is probably decisive in many cases, the functional offers are usually not far apart. Here are just two examples:

1. Eve Weather – Connected Weather Station mit Apple HomeKit

This is almost the luxury version of the thermo/hygrometer. Thanks to Matter and HomeKit support, the Eve device offers the best connectivity and security (to date) but also only measures temperature and humidity. It costs around 80 euros (Amazon) a comparatively large amount of money.

2. Govee Thermometer Hygrometer mit Bluetooth

Govee offers a considerably cheaper option. The device costs just 15 euros (less further discounts). Connected to the iPhone via app and via Bluetooth, this measuring instrument can also display various progress curves, issue alarms and has a large, easy-to-read display. The govee (Amazon) is also available in a pack of two and the app can also control other smart devices from the manufacturer.