LG XBOOM PARTY SPEAKERS: THE FULL ROUND

First a short trip to Sony. Sony had already announced a powerful party speaker with the SRS-XV900 in September 2022 (see here). So I was a little surprised when I found a press release in my inbox last week describing an SRS-XV900 party speaker. A successor? No, apparently there were manufacturing delays, so the Sony party banger is only available now. No stop! … Not until April. On the website the SRS-XV900 is still not to be found.

Whether there at LG runs better? This week, the Koreans announced two very similar, albeit significantly cheaper, party lions with the 2023 LG XBOOM series.

With an output power of 250 W and an 8-inch giant woofer, the LG XL7 is said to provide a more powerful and deeper bass than its predecessor. With “Dynamic Bass Optimizer”, according to LG, the bass guarantees listeners an optimized, balanced audio reproduction without distortion. When playing content at low volume, the bass level increases automatically. In addition, the XL7’s two 2.5-inch dome tweeters ensure that it sounds just as good outdoors as it does indoors.

Spectacular lighting effects from the latest XBOOM party loudspeakers should also make every social get-together an unforgettable experience. The pixel LED lighting feature has an animation mode that displays colorful patterns, a visual EQ effect, characters or customized text on the speaker’s LED panel. Users can choose their own colors, patterns, animations and personal messages via the XBOOM app.

LG’s new XBOOM party speakers also promise improved usability and convenience. The XL7 XBOOM party speaker is equipped with a telescopic handle and wheels. Each of the XBOOM party speakers has an IPX4 protection rating, so users can enjoy music outdoors or by the pool. This party companion’s battery lasts more than 20 hours, so you can party into the night without worry. – Only until the police come, of course.

LG’s latest XBOOM party speakers are set to be available later this month. So even before the party animal from Sony. But at the time of going to press, they could not be found on the website either. The XL7 costs 599 euros, for the XL5 499 euros are due.

WHARFEDALE DOVEDALE: THE FLAGSHIP OF THE HERITAGE SERIES

Also a loudspeaker, but from a completely different world and for completely different demands – and yet also suitable for parties: the new loudspeakers called Dovedale from the manufacturer Wharfedale from England are the new top models of the Heritage series.

Like the other models in the range, the new flagship Dovedale also offers the latest technology in a classic guise. The result is a vintage-style speaker with deep, controlled bass, a realistic, room-filling sound and lively musical expression – that’s the manufacturer’s promise.

Wharfedale’s history goes back to 1932. Among the innovations of the British include, for example, the first ever two-way loudspeakers. The Dovedale are three-way speakers that look very “classic” and are of course based on the original from the seventies, but technically everything is actually different and of course state-of-the-art. Such as the Kevlar Membranes of the woofers and midrange drivers, as well as the soft dome for the treble.

The Wharfedale Dovedale – sounds kind of funny – are now available in specialist shops in a high-quality walnut finish. The RRP is 6,500 euros per pair including the matching speaker stands. More information on the product page.

MOON 250I V2 INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER INTRODUCED

The Canadian brand Moon is not known to everyone in this country, but it is by no means a blank slate in the hi-fi world. The manufacturer Simaudio Ltd. first launched hi-fi components under the Moon brand name in 1997 and today they offer a fairly extensive range of components and, for some time now, speakers.

The purely analog 250i V2 integrated amplifier is brand new and, as the model name suggests, represents a further development. Compared to its predecessor, it has an improved circuit design, revised power supply shielding and now also an MM phono connection.

All revisions and upgrades find their place in the classic and well-known

250i case manufactured by MOON. The amp is available in Black and 2-Tone (Black-Silver) finishes.

The most important features:

4 x analog RCA connectors

1 x MM Phono Connector

1 x Preout

3.5mm MP connector on front

6.3mm headphone jack

Class A operation up to 5 watts

Precision engineered MOON Bipolar Transistors

Low operating temperature for increased service life

Stiff and low-resonance housing

Simlink in and out

RS 232

IR input

2 x 50 Watt an 8 Ohm (2 x 100 Watt an 4 Ohm)

In this country, Moon is distributed by Dynaudio Germany GmbH. The suggested retail price for the 250i V2 is 2,600 euros.

QOBUZ CLUB: COMMUNITY PLATFORM BRINGING AUDIOPHILES AND MUSIC LOVERS TOGETHER

The music streaming service Qobuz is expanding its range with a social feature. In the newly furnished Qobuz Club music lovers and hi-fi friends can now exchange ideas. The forum is not only open to Qobuz subscribers. Anyone can create a free account and participate.

The aim of the platform is to give users the opportunity to exchange ideas and discover new songs or artists. And to share this with others. Algorithms and artificial intelligence can create personalized recommendations today, but one thing is missing: the emotional and social aspect, i.e. the togetherness when discovering music together. This is where the Qobuz Club comes in. On the platform, people can share common preferences and experiences, recommend new genres to each other and discuss music.

In addition to the music topics, there is also a hi-fi space with news and tips about sound carriers and components. There is also a roon corner in the hi-fi area.

The Qobuz Club has been available in the English beta version since the end of 2022. Almost 2,000 members are already actively involved at the official launch. Qobuz Club is available on Mac and soon on a mobile app. The interface is in English, but German users can also post content in German.

PHILIPS INTRODUCES PORTABLE 15.6″ MONITOR WITH DUAL USB-C

With the 16B1P3302D Philips is introducing a new monitor with a 15.6-inch diagonal and Full HD resolution, which is being advertised primarily for mobile use. A special feature are the two USB-C interfaces. The monitor can not only receive video signals (USB-C DisplayPort alt mode) but can also be supplied with power (USB Power Delivery) (input power up to 90 W) and in turn supply other devices with power (output power up to 65 W ).

The manufacturer cites mirroring or expanding a screen (USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode) as application examples – for example for presentations – to enable a dual-screen setup for more productive work on the go.

The Philips 16B1P3302D monitor is already available at a price of 279 euros (Amazon). You can also find more information here.

PHOTO ACCESSORIES TIP: LENS-AID WRAPPERS

Finally, a little tip for photographers/videographers who want to protect their lenses and accessories from dust and dirt outside of a photo bag.

At least with high-quality lenses, the manufacturers often supply suitable lens bags. Such as Canon with its L-series lenses. They are stable and good, but, to stay with the Canon example, they need a lot of space in the luggage with their fixed “bottom piece”. Thickly padded lens cases from third-party manufacturers are also quite space-consuming in this respect.

If you don’t need such thick padding and prefer to save space, we recommend the Lens-AID wrapping cloths. At Amazon A set of three in different sizes, suitable for lenses, cameras and other objects, costs a manageable 16.90 euros. The somewhat elastic cloths adapt well to the object and are not bulky. They don’t protect against strong impacts, but they don’t take up much space.

The Lens-AID cloths are also available individually in three different sizes from 7.90 euros to have.