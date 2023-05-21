TechTicker: More innovations from the High End | news

NUBERT INTEGRATED AMPLIFIER, STREAMING PREAMPLIFIER AND SPECIAL EDITIONS

The Schwäbisch Gmünd manufacturer and direct mailer Nubert is considered to be an extremely down-to-earth manufacturer of comparatively inexpensive audio components. But that doesn’t mean Nubert doesn’t offer any technically ambitious products. This is also proven by the Nubert innovations now announced at the High End in Munich, the integrated amplifier nuConnect ampXL, the high-end preamp nuControl X, as well as the special editions of nuVero loudspeakers in brilliant blue.

Integrated amplifier nuConnect ampXL

Novelty number 1 is the integrated amplifier nuConnect ampXL, a “full-fledged” version of the nuConnect ampX tested here. The new XL version offers an impressive 2x 340 watts of output power and promises particularly high load stability. A 6.3 mm jack output for headphones is available, as is wireless technology: the ampXL now has WiFi on board and is fully network-compatible. Your favorite music can be transmitted wirelessly to any speaker in the home via Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, Deezer, Spotify and other service providers.

High-end preamp nuControl X

The technical highlight among the Nubert innovations is undoubtedly the nuControl X preamp. Much more than just a preamp, emphasizes Nubert. For the first time at Nubert, the new nuControl X combines analogue and digital players, streaming and network technology in the best possible playback quality.

Equipped with WLAN and Bluetooth, dernuControl X also streams music wirelessly to speakers or headphones. Streaming services and protocols such as Apple AirPlay, Amazon Music, Tidal and more are supported. Of course, Nubert’s own radio protocols X-Connect and X-Connect Surround are also on board, so that nuControl X can be integrated into existing stereo and surround setups with the corresponding Nubert speakers. HDD/SSD can be connected as a playback source via USB. A USB audio input for connection to Mac and PC is also available. The nuControl X thus supports resolutions and sampling rates up to 32 bits and 768 kHz.

The analog part of the nuControl X offers, among other things, a high-quality phono input. Other functions and features include a seven-band parametric equalizer, a classic bass-treble tone control with loudness circuit, presets and customizable settings for all possible ranges, three recording outputs, and a digital signal processor with two configurable filter banks that equalize each connected Allow transducer. The possible settings include the slope, phase and crossover frequency as well as the signal delay for all channels. Standard analogue and digital audio connections are available for problem-free integration into any playback system. The 4-inch TFT color touchscreen display visualizes all settings. The scope of delivery also includes a high-quality remote control made of aluminium.

nuVero in Brillantblau

It is not the first time that Nubert is offering models in special colors in its nuVero loudspeaker series. This time it’s the nuVero 60 and 170 speakers. Their pronounced “sound sail” (the protruding front panel) is now optionally available in brilliant blue with a metallic effect.

Nubert has not yet communicated prices and availability dates.

Addendum: The price for the nuConnect XL is 1,485 euros, the nuControl X costs 4,495 euros. The nuVero 70 loudspeakers are available for 895 euros (each) and the nuVero 170 for 3,950 euros (each).

YAMAHA R-N1000A AND R-N800A NETWORK RECEIVER WITH AUTOMATIC MEASUREMENT

Yamaha is expanding its series of network receivers downwards: the two new network receivers too R-N1000A and R-N800A offer playback options for numerous sources and streaming services. The R-N1000A also has an HDMI ARC input for TV. (The exact specifications and equipment can be found on the respective product page.)

In addition to internet radio, DAB+ and the numerous functions of MusicCast, both receivers are also equipped with a phono preamplifier – so your beloved vinyl collection can also be used to its best advantage. The two receivers with a discreetly integrated OLED display and the in-house automatic calibration system YPAO will be presented for the first time at the High End 2023 in Munich. If you don’t want to miss the premiere and a surprise, you should visit Yamaha in Atrium 4.2, room F207 from May 18th to 21st.

The two network receivers are expected to be available from specialist retailers from July 2023. The MSRP is 1,599 euros for the R-N1000A and 1,099 euros for the R-N800A.

NAD MASTERS M66 BLUOS STREAMING DAC PREAMP

At the High End Fair 2023 in Munich, NAD presents the Masters for the first time M66 BluOS Streaming DAC preamp. In addition to an audiophile DAC and a network streamer based on the BluOS multiroom platform, the M66 offers a wide range of inputs and outputs. The uncompromising M66 also features Dirac Live Room Correction and Dirac Live Bass Control, enabling NAD to deliver more accurate spatial reproduction than any other two-channel component.

The high-end preamp, which costs around 6,000 euros, is supposed to be the perfect complement to NAD’s M23 power amplifier in terms of sound and technology, but of course the M66 can also be combined with any other power amplifier.

The most important features at a glance:

Network connection via Ethernet or WLAN

BluOS streaming platform with access to 20+ streaming services including some with Losless and HiRes audio offerings

ESS flagship chips: ES9038PRO DAC and ES9822PRO ADC

Innovative Dynamic Digital Headroom (DDH) circuitry eliminates inter-sample peak clipping distortion

Complete MQA hardware decoding and rendering

Unterstützt Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect

Seamless integration with smart home systems such as Crestron, Control4, ELAN, RTI, URC and more

Supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri

Dirac Live room correction

Four balanced and four unbalanced subwoofer outputs

Dirac Live Bass Control allows for seamless blending between the subwoofer(s) and main speaker(s), as well as consistent bass response throughout the listening area

Ultra-quiet MM/MC phono stage with precise RIAA equalization, high overload limits and infrasonic filter

HDMI port with eARC support

Two optical and two coaxial S/PDIF inputs, one balanced AES/EBU digital input, two pairs of analog RCA line level inputs, one pair of balanced XLR inputs

Special headphone amplifier with low output impedance and very high output voltage

High-precision digital resistor cascade circuit for volume control

7‘‘ Front-Panel Touchscreen

Elegant aluminum housing

Two MDC2 expansion bays for future upgrades

Premium IR remote control included

(preliminary information)

NAIM AUDIO ADDITION TO THE NEW CLASSIC SERIES: THE 300 SERIES

Naim Audio’s New Classic 300 Series complements the 200 Series launched earlier this year. According to the manufacturer, it is characterized by state-of-the-art innovation, elegant design and exceptional sound quality.

The series, which is expected to be available from October, consists of five components: the NSS 333 streaming DAC, the NAC 332 analogue preamplifier, the NAP 350 mono power amplifier, and the NVC TT (phono preamplifier) ​​and NPX TT ( Power adapter).

The prices have not yet been announced. The Naim Classic 300 series can of course also be seen in Munich and will be presented to the public there in more detail.

AUDIRVANA WITH AUTOMATIC DEVICE RECOGNITION

One of the great advantages of audio server and playback software THERE is that from the beginning they have worked closely with manufacturers of audio components. Devices marked “Roon Ready” are optimally integrated by Roon. On a practical level, this means, for example, that these devices really do handle all the control commands for Roon, which sounds banal, but is by no means a matter of course for network components. With a Roon-Ready device, you can always be sure that it can be used with Roon in an uncomplicated manner and with all the usual ease of use.

Now the French software developer von Audirvan also launched a brand partnership that is strongly reminiscent of the successful Roon strategy. From May 24, Audirvāna should automatically recognize devices from partners if they are selected as audio output in the software via UPnP, USB or Chromecast. A “Plays with Audirvāna” pop-up will appear to confirm that the devices have been fully tested and are working seamlessly with the software. Manufacturer-recommended settings are also suggested, if specified.

The first brands to officially join the program are Atoll, Audioquest, Bricasti, Clarus-Coda, iFi Audio, Kalita, Octavio, Wattson Audio and Weiss. CH Precision, Lyngdorf, Metronome, Soulution, Vermeer Audio and many others will follow soon. Detailed test results and specifications will be found on the Audirvāna community forum.

BLUESOUND NODE X ANNIVERSARY-EDITION

Bluesound announces the launch of a limited anniversary edition. For the 10th anniversary, the NODE X Streamer appears in a silver finish (otherwise only white or black) and with improved components.

The NODE X is integrated with the ESS 9028Q2M Saber DAC and a headphone amplifier with THX AAA technology (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) ​​with patented feed-forward error correction, which is said to lead to vanishingly low noise, distortion and power consumption. The scope of delivery of the NODE X Streamer also includes the Bluesound RC1 remote control, which is otherwise only available as an optional accessory. The NODE X can now be pre-ordered from participating retailers for €799 (RRP). You can find more information here.

SATECHI KEYBOARDS ON SALE ON AMAZON

There is not much news from the Apple accessories area to report at the moment. The new Beats Studio Buds+ (see MTN message).

After all, accessories that have been known and proven for a long time, such as the Satechi keyboards, are currently available on Amazon with discounts. At least four current models from the manufacturer:

