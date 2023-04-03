PIEGA PRESENTS THE 2ND GENERATION OF PREMIUM WIRELESS SPEAKER

The shapely smart speakers in the aluminum housing from the Swiss manufacturer Piega are particularly popular because of their slim silhouette, because they blend in relatively unobtrusively and elegantly into any living environment. With the idea of second generation the manufacturer now ensures that the speakers should sound significantly better even when placed close to the wall or in corners. As the?

Until now, the Piega wireless loudspeakers have worked according to the bass reflex principle. This ensured that despite the relatively small volume due to the slim shape, there was always enough bass energy. However, those who placed the speakers close to the wall often found the bass to be too thick. For ideal acoustics, the speakers always needed a certain distance from the wall that was not too small, which made it difficult to set them up or integrate them unobtrusively into the living room.

The new generation was therefore completely converted to acoustically closed housing. In order to still offer enough bass power, pretty much everything on the acoustic system had to be redesigned. This is mainly achieved through new electronics and additional bass drivers in the floor-standing speakers. In addition, similar to Nubert or Sonos, there is now an automatic calibration function via iPhone and app.

The Smart concept for music streaming from a wide variety of sources, on the other hand, remained largely unchanged. The Premium Wireless Gen2 series continues to rely on an external hub as the central source collector and for digital signal processing. The hub can, for example, be placed in a concealed position near the television and process the TV sound via HDMI. The system also supports Apple Airplay, Google Chromecast, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, DLNA and Bluetooth. The music is transmitted from the hub wirelessly and uncompressed at up to 96 kHz to the two loudspeakers, each of which only requires one power connection. This ensures minimal cabling effort. A bidirectional radio remote control or the smartphone PIEGA Control App for iOS and Android devices are used for control.

There are three models to choose from: the compact Premium 301 Wireless Gen2, as well as the floorstanding speakers 501 and 701. Of course, all of them are equipped with Piega’s Linear Drive Ribbon tweeters. There are also two types of transmitters: the PIEGA connect (without streaming) and the connect Plus with streaming.

All models are available now. Prices:

PIEGA Premium 301 Wireless Gen2: 1475 / 1675 euros (aluminium/black, white)

PIEGA Premium 501 Wireless Gen2: 2975 / 3175 euros (aluminium/black, white)

PIEGA Premium 701 Wireless Gen2: 3750 / 3950 euros (aluminium/black, white)

PIEGA connect plus: 590 Euros

PIEGA connect (Transmitter ohne Streaming): 290 Euro

YAMAHA WS-B1A BLUETOOTH SPEAKER INTRODUCED

The new WS-B1A from Yamaha is a completely different, much smaller caliber of speaker. The Bluetooth speaker is very small and also waterproof thanks to IP67 certification. So definitely something for the garden or camping trips.

The speaker always finds a place in a backpack or beach bag and can play music, podcasts or audio books with its integrated battery for up to twelve hours without a break before it has to be plugged in again with the included USB-C cable. After three hours, the battery is fully charged again and ready for the next use.

For the modern, living room-friendly look of the speaker, Yamaha relies on different color variants and a robust fabric cover. The black model is kept simple, whereas the carbon gray speaker with rose gold elements sets somewhat more striking accents without being too “flashy”. A light gray version is also available.

The recommended retail price is 119.00 euros for the Bluetooth speaker and 29 euros for the optional CC-T1A charging station.

CANON: FIRMWARE FOR R3 AND R5 WITH NEW FEATURES

Canon is expanding the functional package of its two top cameras, the R3 and R5, with a firmware update. Both EOS R3 firmware update v1.4.0 and EOS R5 v1.8.1 update enable automatic protection of images transferred via File Transfer Protocol (FTP). This is especially important for freelancers who can now streamline their workflow as they can see at a glance which images they have already transferred when downloading from the card to the laptop.

What’s new in the EOS R3

With firmware v1.4.0, R3 owners can now pre-register up to ten people to have their faces recognized and tracked based on an in-camera priority. This is particularly useful for group shots on special occasions such as weddings.

Action and sports photographers in particular will benefit from the new “pan assistant” function. This allows both image stabilization and subject-shake correction to be applied during exposure. This improves the number of successful pans that can be used with shutter speeds up to two stops slower than before.

Innovations in the EOS R5

The firmware v1.8.1 expands the possibilities of the EOS R5 with the so-called Pixel-Shift-Admission procedure. The camera’s internal IBIS mechanism moves the sensor step by step during the recording, thus generating recordings with a significantly higher resolution. Images of up to 400 megapixels can be created with the R5. This feature is typically used in areas where there is little or no movement to get the best possible results, Canon says. There is no freehand mode for pixel shift with the full-frame R5, as in some OM system cameras with FourThirds sensors.

Canon is also announcing new features for its Mobile File Transfer app. The app allows uploading and transferring large number of images to FTP/FTPS/SFTP servers via 5G mobile devices. Updates to the app include a screen lock that prevents unintentional operations during transfer, and the ability to change and edit FTP server settings before transfer to increase productivity. The user interface (UI) has also been improved.

Canon Ambassador Martin Bissig has summarized his experiences with the EOS R5 and the new firmware update. You can find comparison images for Pixelshift technology here.



The firmware updates are available in the Canon Camera Connect app or on the support page available. According to the manufacturer, the changes are mainly due to feedback and requests from their users.

SONY ZV-E1: VLOGGING CAMERA WITH FULL FORMAT SENSOR

Sony has with the ZV-E1 presented an E-mount full-frame camera specifically for vloggers. The supposedly most compact and lightest camera body in the world is said to offer vloggers outstanding mobility and sophisticated operating functions.

The most important facts according to Sony at a glance:

The world’s smallest and lightest full-frame interchangeable lens camera for vlogging and content creation

Back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with 15+ f-stops and high sensitivity

Sony E-Mount-System

BIONZ XR image processor

AF with AI-based real-time detection and reliable real-time tracking

4K 60p, expandable to 4K 120p

Cinematic Vlog settings including S-Cinetone

Internal 5-axis optical image stabilization and image stabilization with dynamic active mode

AI-based auto-framing7 and framing stabilizer

S-Gamut3.Cine/S-Log3 und S-Gamut3/S-Log3

Breathing Compensation

Product presentation adjustment and bokeh at the touch of a button

Intelligent 3-capsule microphone with variable directivity

LCD touch screen with adjustable angle for easy monitoring of recordings

Simple, reliable connection to the smartphone

Developed with sustainability in mind

Die Sony ZV-E1 is expected to be available in stores at the end of April. The body costs 2,699 euros. The price tag for the kit with the SEL-2860 lens is 2,999 euros.