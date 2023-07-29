TechTicker: Powerful speakers from Wharfedale, bass power from Velodyne, keyboards from ZAGG, best ANC from Sony and more | news

WHARFEDALE INTRODUCES NEW AURA SERIES OF SPEAKER

The British speaker brand Wharfedalenow part of the Chinese IAG Group (see background in this article), has introduced a new loudspeaker series called AURA.

With six models in the AURA series, Wharfedale says it is aimed at price-conscious home users and ambitious audiophiles, stereo or surround enthusiasts.

The speakers are based on the technology from the top series ELYSIANincluding the Wharfedale AMT tweeter, glass fiber matrix midrange and woofer cones, the SLPP system and multi-layer housing.



The product family consists of two floorstanding speakers, two compact speakers with an optional stand and two center speakers. As of August, the loudspeakers of the AURA series will be available from specialist retailers at the following prices:

AURA 1 (2-way compact): 1,499 euros (pair price)

AURA 2 (3-way compact): 1,999 euros (pair price)

AURA 3 (floorstanding speakers): 2,999 euros (pair price)

AURA 4 (floorstanding speakers): 3,999 euros (pair price)

AURA C (center): 1,399 euros (unit price)

AURA CS (center): 1,099 euros (unit price)

AURA 1 Stand: 899 Euro (Paarpreis)

AURA 2 Stand: 999 Euro (Paarpreis)

+ + + + + + + + + +

VELODYNE ACOUSTICS VI-Q SUBWOOFER AVAILABLE NOW

Velodyne Acoustics has been a household name in the hi-fi scene for many years and stands for subwoofers of the highest quality in all price ranges. The company was founded in the USA, but is now German-owned. This means that the development of the products, including the VI-Q series, takes place entirely in Germany.

Velodyne VI-Q, optionally with 15, 12 or 10 inch driver

The VI-Q series subwoofers offer a whole range of special features. For example, these are subwoofers with closed housings. In contrast to bass reflex-supported woofers (of which Velodyne Acoustics also has some in its range), this increases the bass precision because there are no flow noises. The VI-Q still effortlessly manage sufficient level and depth thanks to the correspondingly powerful drive and resilient drivers.

The ultra-solid housing made of HDF multiplex with different wall thicknesses also contributes to the quality of the bass reproduction. The front with the driver is a whopping 50 mm thick.

The other highlights of the series include an enormous variety of connections. This also includes speaker-level connections, which have a number of advantages over line-level inputs from a sound perspective. Of course, if you want, you can also wire the VI-Q woofers via cinch or even XLR.

Thanks to the associated app and room measurement, the VI-Q subwoofers can be optimally adjusted to the spatial conditions. Users have the option of saving up to 30 PEQ settings (Parametric Equalizer) and presets. The app can even be used to set useful details such as the sensitivity of the signal detection for automatic switching on/off. Of course, Velodyne developer and CEO Thomas Wolff also thought of trigger connections with a short signal delay.



Die Velodyne Acoustics Subwoofer der VI-Q-Serie are now available in matt black (and without annoying LEDs or displays on the front) in three sizes from specialist retailers:

VI-Q 10 inches: 1,799 euros

VI-Q 12 inches: 1,999 euros

VI-Q 15 inches: 2,499 euros

+ + + + + + + + + +

ZAGG INTRODUCES FIVE NEW DESKTOP KEYBOARDS FOR MAC AND PC

The accessory supplier ZAGG is expanding its range with three wireless and two wired keyboards.

The three wireless Pro Keyboards are available in 17″, 15″ and 12″ sizes. The two wired keyboards complete the range. The ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12C features a Type-C device connector and the ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12L features a Lightning connector. All keyboards are compatible with major operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS, Chrome OS and Android. The ergonomic design of the keyboards, the spacing and the resistance of the keys reduce typing fatigue. They enable fast, comfortable and efficient work, according to the statements in the press release.



ZAGG Pro Keyboards:

Qi-compatible wireless charging – or charging via USB-C

Bluetooth pairing with up to three devices

Li-polymer battery with an endurance of up to three monthsZAGG Pro Keyboards

ZAGG Connect probe hours:

Compact desktop keyboards

Connection either via USB-C or Lightning cableConnect keyboards: Wired via USB-C or Lightning

All keyboards are now available with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty ZAGG.com available.

Prices:

Pro Keyboard 17″: 89,99 Euro

Pro Keyboard 15″: 79,99 Euro

Pro Keyboard 12″: 69,99 Euro

Connect Keyboard 12C: 59,99 Euro

Connect Keyboard 12L: 69,99 Euro

+ + + + + + + + + +

SONY LAUNCHES WF-1000XM5 IN-EAR HEADPHONES WITH “BEST NOISE CANCELING”.

The new Sony in-ear headphones WF-1000XM5 should be able to suppress ambient noise more reliably than ever before, according to the very long press release.



Unlike previous models, the WF-1000XM5 headphones now have three microphones built into each earbud, including dual feedback microphones, which is said to significantly improve low-frequency noise canceling. According to the manufacturer, this is the biggest advance Sony has made in terms of noise reduction, and it enables even more precise reduction of ambient noise.

Of course, Sony also emphasizes the sound quality and praises many other features of the new model. All information can be found on the product page.

The WF-1000XM5 in-ear headphones will be available from August 2023 at a price of 319 euros in black and silver.

+ + + + + + + + + +

ECO-FRIENDLY OVER-EAR PHONE BY HOUSE OF MARLEY

With the new Bluetooth headphones POSITIVE VIBRATION FREQUENCY (99.99 euros) represents the audio brand focused on sustainability THE HOUSE OF MARLEY, run by the family of the world-renowned reggae star, presents an affordable over-ear without ANC. (There is also an ANC model in the range.)



“Authentic sound with crystal clear highs, rich lows, 34 hours of playtime and Bluetooth 5.2.” the manufacturer points out. Thanks to a USB-C fast charging function, four hours of music are guaranteed after just 15 minutes of charging. The super-soft, padded XXL ear cups are designed to ensure impressive damping of external noise even without active noise cancellation.

The use of recycled, environmentally friendly and sustainable materials has been a priority at THE HOUSE MARLEY since the company was founded in 2010. You can find more information about this here. The headphones have been available in “Signature Black” in the German online shop since July 18, 2023. In the coming weeks there will also be a copper-colored model called “Copper” and one in the so-called “Rasta” design.