TechTicker: Satechi 200W USB-C charger, Sony innovations, mobile record player, Cambridge streamer cheaper and more | News

SATECHI STELLT 200W TYPE-C 6-PORT GAN CHARGER VOR

The accessories specialist Satechi expands its range with a powerful USB multicharger. With a total charging power of 200 watts and six ports for USB-C-PD, just as many devices can be charged at the same time. Thanks to gallium nitride (GaN) technology and a special connection hierarchy, the charging process should be even more efficient.

With the included stand, the housing can also be placed vertically to save space.

The most important things at a glance:

compact charger with six USB-C PD portsEquipped with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technologySix USB-C PD ports including two USB-C PD 3.1 and four USB-C PDAccumulated charging speed of up to 200W Charging speed adjustment to the number and type of devices that are connected140W charging power when using only port 1 or 2, connection hierarchy 65W/45W/20W/20W/20W/20W when using all six portsProtection against overvoltage, overcharging and overheating of the devicesDisplay of the Charging process via LED Easy storage thanks to the detachable connection cable Includes stand for the deskWith EU mains plugIt is recommended to use certified charging cablesDimensions: 105 x 105 x 35 mmWeight: 622 g



The 200W Type-C 6-Port GaN Charger from Satechi is now available at an RRP of 159.90 Gravis available. The device is not currently listed on Amazon. But it is currently there Device with similar characteristics from Ugreen at the Prime Day price of 135.99 (-24%).

+ + + + + + + + + +

SONY: PORTABLE SOUND SYSTEM WITH 360 SPATIAL SOUND MAPPING TECHNOLOGY

Sony has with that HT-AX7 introduced a portable home theater system that promises room-filling sound anywhere in the home. The system consists of three combined speakers that have to be placed around the listener.



Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology is said to create a “cinema-quality surround sound experience”. The technology creates multiple phantom speakers – front, back and top – so sound comes from all directions. Ceiling loudspeakers or other installations are not required.

In addition, the HT-AX7 is equipped with the upmixer algorithm developed by Sony, which is designed to transform stereo content into three-dimensional surround sound. The upmixer analyzes the sound in real time, extracting and remapping individual sound objects to create a more immersive listening experience. The system is said to work particularly effectively when the satellite speakers are set up in the corners of the room.

Thanks to Bluetooth, the HT-AX7 can be connected to any compatible device. The wireless rear speakers will then be automatically paired with the main unit. Now all you have to do is place the speakers, press “Play” – and immerse yourself in cinematic sound – Sony promises.

The HT-AX7 is available from August 2023 at a price of 549 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

CAMBRIDGE AUDIO OFFERS AXN10 NETWORK PLAYER FOR LIMITED TIME AT PRICE OF MXN10

The Cambridge Audio AXN10, a streaming player with an integrated DAC, made an excellent impression in the Rewind review. Part of the conclusion was: “Especially if you decide on the 100 euro cheaper, smaller, but technically identical brother MXN10, it gets thin with serious competition.”

AXN10 in the large case, including the smaller MXN10

The larger AXN10 variant is primarily intended for those who want a streaming partner that fits their existing Cambridge components, such as the AXA25 and AXA35 amplifiers, in terms of looks and size. For this, however, the manufacturer charges an additional 100 euros for the otherwise technically identical but smaller MXN10. It may not sell as well as expected. Because now Cambridge is offering the AXN10 at the price of the MXN10 for a limited time until August 31, 2023. Specifically means: 499 instead of 599 euros. The offer can also be found via Amazon.

But it could also have something to do with the fact that the smaller MXN10 is not currently available, because Cambridge restricts the offer in the press release with the words: “while stocks last and the MXN10 is not available”. – Either way a good deal.

+ + + + + + + + + +

COTURN TURNTABLE FOR VINYL FUN ANYWHERE

This week, news about a €60,000 Linn record player designed by Jony Ive caused quite a stir in the comments. Mainly because of the price, of course. So this tip from Rewind reader wicki is just right for balancing things out.



The idea is certainly not entirely new, as there used to be turntables that, with particularly compact dimensions – smaller than an LP – provided “portable” vinyl music fun. Apart from the fact that it’s pretty uncomfortable to lug around a suitcase full of LPs or even singles. But if you want to go on a “digging trip” to the flea market, the small lifestyle player is certainly practical. The one created from a Kickstarter project Coturn is a reinterpretation of similar concepts. But a very successful one.

The tonearm and pickup can be folded into the housing to save space and flush with the surface. Playback can take place either via Bluetooth or a line analog output. (The phono preamplifier is already installed.) The one developed in Germany is available Coturn in different colors for 449 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

SONY APS-C CAMERA A6700 AND LENS FE 70-200MM F4 MACRO G OSS II

Sony has presented a new evolutionary stage of its mirrorless system camera with APS-C sensor. The Alpha 6700 is the successor to the A6600 and moves in the field of cameras such as the Canon EOS R7 and Fujifilm X-S20.



The most important features:

26MP BSI CMOS APS-C SensorBionz XR processor and ‘AI Processing Engine’AF tracking with subject recognition, 759 AF points with 93% coverage11 fps with mechanical or electronic shutterOption for Lossless Raw compressionHEIF and HLG photo modes4K up to 60p from 6K4K/ 120 with 1.58x Crop10-bit video with 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 colorS-Cinetone, S-Log3 and HLG ProfileUSB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)2×2 MIMO Wi-FiUVC/UAC streaming up to 4K/30



You can find more information on the product page. The Sony Alpha 6700 will be available from the end of July at an RRP of 1,699 euros. In a kit with SELP1650 lens: 1,799 euros.

Also new from Sony: the telephoto zoom lens FE 70-200 mm F4 Macro G OSS IIwhich will be available later this month for 1,999 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

