TechTicker: Sonnet Triple 4K Dock, Satechi USB-C Adapter M1, Denon 8K Receiver, KEF LS60 Lotus Edition and more | News

ECHO 13 TRIPLE 4K DISPLAY DOCK: SONNET BRINGS THREE 4K MONITORS TO THE M1 AND M2 MAC

In the recent review of the Sonnettech Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 Superdock published in Rewind, we also published a product matrix in which one dock was grayed out. But now the time has come and the new Echo 13 Triple 4K Display Dock officially takes the stage. So here is the “uncensored” product matrix with the data of the Echo 13 Triple 4K:

The latest dock from Sonnet’s Echo series supports three 4K@60Hz displays simultaneously, which can be connected via DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 2.0. The Echo 13 Triple 4K Display Dock also offers other connectivity options, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C 20-watt charging port, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A ports, an RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port and one each of 3.5mm headphone jack, 3.5mm microphone jack and SD card slot. The Sonnet Dock connects to a Mac (M1/M2 and Intel), Windows computer, or Chromebook using a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C (Alt Mode DP) port.Sonnet Echo 13 Triple 4K Display Dock

In addition to keyboards, storage media, headphones and other peripheral devices, users can use the Echo 13 to connect up to three screens at the same time via a USB-C cable and charge laptops in parallel with up to 100 watts of power. The monitors are connected via the three DisplayPort or HDMI connections, whereby both can be used at the same time, ie one DisplayPort and two HDMI connections.

The highlights at a glance:

Simultaneous support for three 4K monitors at 60 Hz also for M1 and M2 series Mac computers such as the MacBook AirEven computers that only support one external monitor can be supported by up to three 4K displays (or lower resolutions) with the new Echo 13 like 1080p) with 60 Hz. This sets the Sonnet dock apart from others: Comparable multi-display docks often only support slower 30 Hz refresh rates or only 60 Hz on one connected display and 30 Hz on the others. Some offer 4K display support on just one port, while others only offer 1080p (HD) support across all connected monitors. Still others only support Windows computers. Native support for one display; Second and third display support via DisplayLink technologyThe display ports on the Echo 13 Dock are split into three pairs, with one HDMI and one DP (DisplayPort) port per pair. The first pair supports both display types natively, while the second and third pairs use the onboard technology to support a single display each Docks installed – a popular customer request.USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C charging port (20W) on the frontThe USB Type-C charging port allows users to charge their iPhone and other iOS® and USB-charged devices provide new energy quickly.

The Echo 13 Triple 4K Display Dock (Article number ECHO-DK3M-TB) is now available at an RRP of 337 euros. (Sun at Amazon.)

SATECHI USB-C MULTIMEDIA ADAPTER M1 AVAILABLE IN GERMANY

Satechi brings with the minimalist Multimedia Adapter M1 a practical USB hub especially for users of Macs with Apple Silicon to Germany. With a total of six connection options, the adapter can be used in a variety of ways.



Thanks to the 4K HDMI connections, the adapter offers connection options for two screens. In addition to data transmission of up to 5 Gbit/s, the two USB-A 3.0 ports are ideal for integrating wired devices. Both USB-C ports for data transfer also offer charging with up to 85 watts.

The most important things at a glance:

Aluminum USB-C adapter with six connection options2x 4K HDMI connections: refresh rate of 30 or 60 Hertz. To connect two monitors at the same time, the software SiliconMotion requires 2x USB-A 3.0 ports for data transfer with up to 5 Gbit/s; does not support charging or external CD drives (not even Apple Super Drive)2x USB-C ports: 1x for data transfer of up to 5 Gbit/s, 1x for fast charging with up to 85 wattsCompatible devices: Apple M1 devices, M2 devices and other USB-C devicesDimensions: 12 x 6x 1.8 centimetersWeight: 140 gramsColour: Space Gray



The Multimedia Adapter M1 is now available at an RRP of 158.90 euros in German specialist shops, for example at Gravis, available. (Currently not at Amazon.)

DENON LAUNCHES THREE NEW S SERIES 8K AV AMPLIFIERS WITH 3D AUDIO

Well-known hi-fi manufacturer Denon has announced three new entry-level 8K AV amplifiers. According to the manufacturer, the devices are ideal for small to medium-sized home cinema applications.

The 7.2 channel AVR-S770H combines 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with 8K picture quality.

Denon AVR-S770H

The Denon models AVR-S670H and AVC-S670H have 5.2 channels and also offer 8K resolution. They support high-definition surround sound with Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD Master Audio decoders. The AVR-S670H also offers an analog FM tuner.AVR-S670H and AVC-S670H: spot the differences

HEOS integration enables all three models to stream music from online services like Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and more. A “smart assistant” helps with setup and Audyssey MultEQ room correction technology optimizes the listening experience in the room.

The three new AV receivers will be available from September at the following RRPs:

AVR-S770H: 779 Euro AVR-S670H: 679 EuroAVC-S670H: 629 Euro

KEF INTRODUCES LS60 LOTUS EDITION STREAMING SPEAKER

The KEF LS60 Wireless speakers were launched to celebrate KEF’s 60th anniversary. A more detailed introduction to Rewind can be found here.



The manufacturer has now presented a special edition of the LS60 in British Racing Green as part of its cooperation with the automobile manufacturer Lotus. Technically everything remains unchanged…Plays all major music services and supports all major audio formats Wireless both from the source and between the speakers Extensive connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI eARC, optical, coaxial, RCAWorks with Apple Airplay and Google ChromecastPersonalized listening experience via the KEF Connect App Single Apparent Source technology for coherent, immersive sound 12th Gen Uni-Q with Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT™) for exceptional acoustic precision 4 x 13.3 cm uni-core force-cancelling drivers to maximize bass performance Music Integrity Engine for rich, powerful sound PCM up to 24-bit/384 kHz, DSD and MQA system power of 1400 W with dedicated amplifiers for HT, MT and TT



If you like the look and maybe also have a soft spot for the British car legend, you can get the LS60 Wireles Lotus Edition now at KEF and in specialist shops at an RRP of EUR 7,999 (pair).

CAMBRIDGE AUDIO SOFTWARE UPDATE: MXN10 AND AXN10 NOW AVAILABLE AS PREAMP

The Cambridge Audio AXN10 streaming DAC, which we have extensively tested here, and its smaller brother, the MXN10 in terms of housing, offer a lot for the money. “Sound, connection options, range of functions, operation, comfort, reaction speed, energy consumption… Top!” – was the verdict in the test result.



The StreamMagic platform and app makes Cambridge Audio’s network players and streaming amplifiers the most versatile digital components on the market. The hardware and software, developed entirely in-house, also allows over-the-air updates. Exactly one of these is now available for the network players and expands them with the option of switching the analog output from a fixed to a variable level. As a result, the streamers can now also be used as pre-amplifiers and, for example, connected directly to power amplifiers or active loudspeakers without their own volume control. Since there is no rotary control or button for the volume on the devices, the level can only be controlled via the app.The two model variants AXN10 front and back (top) and below the smaller MXN10.

Even those who use the StreamMagic app and a network component from Cambridge Audio in a classic system will benefit from regular updates. New streaming services such as Deezer have already been integrated in recent generations. In the version V.2.12.0 that has just been released, the playlist management has been expanded and there are new options for selecting your favorites while the music is running.

The Cambridge Audio AXN10 network streamer is currently available for the same price as its smaller brother MXN10 for 499 euros (Amazon). The MXN10 will be available again in the next few months. Then the AXN10 should have its regular price of 599 euros again.

