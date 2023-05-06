TechTicker Special: Pre-News for High End 2023 in Munich | News

From May 18th to 21st the High End will take place again in Munich. This is the world ‘s largest trade fair for high-quality consumer electronics from the audio sector. After the pandemic, the measuring halls and atriums of the MOC exhibition center should be full again. In any case, there is no shortage of exhibitors and interesting products, as can be seen from the many advance announcements. There are so many of them that I can unfortunately only present a small excerpt here (due to time constraints).

A visit to Munich is definitely worthwhile for anyone looking for a music playback solution that suits him or her. Be it headphones, speakers, streaming devices, tube amplifiers and turntables. The name “high end” does imply that it is a matter of particularly high-quality (and therefore expensive) products. In fact, there is nowhere else in the world where you can find a better opportunity to look at and listen to the most outlandish and exotic audio systems – and perhaps even better understand the appeal of this hobby. But of course there are also countless solutions for average earners to discover.

Below is a small selection of worthwhile places to visit. – In a nutshell.

DENON LAUNCHES NEW NETWORK PLAYER DNP-2000NE

With the DNP-2000NE network audio player, Denon is launching a state-of-the-art music player that is said to be characterized by excellent sound quality and versatile connection options. It was developed to complement the Denon integrated amplifier PMA-1700NE and older models such as the PMA-2500NE or PMA-1600NE. At the same time, it fits with any other Hi-Fi system that requires a high-quality audio streamer.

The DNP-2000NE will be available in three color versions from June 2023 on Denon.com and authorized Denon retailers.

DNP-2000NE, Black and Premium Silver: €1,599.00

DNP-2000NE, silver-graphite: €1,799.00

YAMAHA R-N2000A AND NS-2000A NETWORK RECEIVER AND FLOOR SPEAKERS

At the High End, Yamaha wants to live up to the name of the fair. With the network receiver R-N2000A and the matching floorstanding loudspeakers NS-2000A, even if these only represent a small selection of the highlights at the booth.

The combination of modern streaming technology and audiophile properties of the flagship 5000 series should enable an incomparable listening experience. The design of the devices is inspired by well-known hi-fi classics, brings the golden age of high-end audio back to life and blends seamlessly into any living environment. The Yamaha R-N2000A network receiver is “an audiophile jewel that offers a variety of connectivity options and features to achieve the best listening experience” – according to Yamaha.

The device features Yamaha’s own calibration technology YPAO, which has been further improved and now works with a resolution of 192 kHz at 64 bits. In addition, it is intuitive and easy to use. The included microphone is simply placed in the room and YPAO automatically adjusts the frequency response of the speakers using high-precision parametric equalizers. In addition, further settings can be adjusted to personal preferences via the MusicCast app.

The matching floorstanding loudspeakers are the NS-2000A, which have numerous technologies from Yamaha’s top loudspeakers, such as integrated Helmholtz resonators and Yamaha’s own special drivers with sophisticated resonance chambers:

Prices:

Streamer R-N2000A: 3.699 Euro

Floorstanding speaker NS-2000A: 3,499 euros (unit price)

GRAND PERFORMANCE BY AUDIO REFERENCE (Atrium 3, C112,D111)

The biggest crowd puller at the fair is likely to be the rooms of the Hamburg premium retailer Audio Reference. The AR team takes care of such illustrious manufacturers as Wilson Audio, Dan D’Agostino, Krell, VPI, VTL, Perlisten and many others. The demo highlights:

Speaker demonstrations Wilson Audio featuring Chronosonic XVX (Special Edition 4 Seasons Winter) and Alexia V models.

The Hamburg company spared no expense or effort and constructed a complete home cinema room. An amazing system is played with perlist speakers in a 16.8 configuration plus Barco projector and Dirac calibration.

In addition, there are a number of world firsts at AR, as well as a large portfolio of subwoofers from various manufacturers to discover.

AUDIO GROUP DENMARK (BØRRESEN, AAVIK, ANSUZ, AXXESS – HALL 4, T03/T04)

Super loudspeakers and electronics with extremely unusual (and effective) technological solutions can be found at Audio Group Denmark’s “Formula 1 stable”. Known for their radically uncompromising (and expensive) technical solutions, the Danes will also be showing the new ultra-high-end M3 loudspeakers.

One of the highlights, however, is the new streaming integrated amplifier Axxess Forté, which makes entry into the world of AGD significantly more affordable, even if the starting price of 5,000 euros probably still seems crazy expensive to most. For high-end users, however, the Forté is definitely worth a closer look.

SENNHEISER: NEW HEADPHONES AND CUSTOM COMFORT TIPS (HALL 1, STAND D02/E07)

Headphone fans will also find a true Eldorado at the High End. Of course, Sennheiser is also among the countless providers. One focus is the new Custom Comfort Tips pilot project, in which customers from Germany can have individual ear tips made for the products in the Sennheiser IE series. Exclusively at the HIGH END, journalists and creators have the opportunity, after prior registration, to have their ear canals measured and to receive their individual custom comfort tips after the trade fair.

The focus is also on the newcomers HD 660S2, IE 200 and the Conversation Clear Plus, and the portfolio is rounded off by the legendary HE 1.

AUDIONEXT (HALL 1, STAND E08): DAN CLARK HEADPHONES, AWESOME PLAYERS/HEADPHONE AMPS AND MORE

In addition to the brand new Dan Clark electrostatic CORINA and innovative components from all over the world, the Lotoo Mjölnir should probably catch the eye at Audionext. This is a semi-mobile (battery operated) audio player/DAC/headphone amplifier with an extremely expressive design. The Mjölnir has built in one of Lotoo’s high-end smartphone-style mobile players on the top, which provides the software and the touch display for operating the crazy device. But a visit to Audionext is definitely worthwhile for headphone nerds in other respects as well.

THORENS REFERENCE REISSUE

Another highlight: Thorens wants to show a new edition or reinterpretation of its famous Reference turntable at the High End. The Original from the eighties is considered one of the most important role models for many subsequent generations of high-end turntables.

Currently only renderings are available. Thorens writes: “We know that renderings cannot be as beautiful as real pictures, but we are working until the last day before the show to finish the first 3 turntables.”

So much for the very small outline of what will be seen and heard at the High End in Munich.