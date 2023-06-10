Home » Ted Kaczynski: Notorious assassin “Unabomber” dies in US prison
News

Ted Kaczynski: Notorious assassin “Unabomber” dies in US prison

by admin
Ted Kaczynski: Notorious assassin “Unabomber” dies in US prison

DAccording to media reports, US assassin Ted Kaczynski, who became notorious under the name “Unabomber”, is dead. As reported by the “New York Times”, citing the US Federal Police FBI, Kaczynski died in his prison cell on Saturday morning at the age of 81 Butner found in the US state of North Carolina. The cause of death is so far unknown. The former mathematics professor was responsible for a series of letter bomb attacks that lasted from 1978 to 1995, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

In 1996, Kaczynski, who lives in a hermit hut in the mountains, was arrested after a tip from his brother and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998 – despite being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Kaczynski had himself pleaded guilty. He was called “Unabomber” because his attacks were primarily directed against universities and airlines, in English “universities ‘n airlines”.

also read

In September 1995, the New York Times and the Washington Post published a lengthy manifesto by Kaczynski, in which he expressed his disgust with modern technology and the contemporary world. In return, Kaczynski had promised to end his series of attacks.

See also  Labor market: Metal employers against a four-day week - WELT

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy