Teen girl blows mom’s life savings on online games

Peking (Net News) Online games make their players addicted and those who play these games are willing to spend a lot of money, and if the players are children, they also harm the parents.

A family’s life in China turns into a nightmare when a mother’s credit card falls into the hands of her young daughter and she spends the money she has earned over the years on online games.

A 13-year-old girl spent about $64,000 (17.7 million Pakistani rupees) of her parents’ money on electronic games this year. The girl’s parents were shocked that their daughter had spent everything to play but by the time the parents realized it was too late.

The mother found out about it last May when she received a call from the school saying her daughter had become too addicted to pay-to-play games.

When Gong Yuan checked his bank account, he was shocked to find that the remaining balance was no more than a few cents.

The mother later discovered that the daughter had spent about $16,000 buying game accounts between January and May of that year and then paid another $30,000.

The girl not only spent this money for her own games but also transferred some money to her friends to play.

Thus, during one year, he had spent 64 thousand dollars on games. The mother said that this trouble was not even in her imagination, she has been traumatized ever since.

The mother tearfully told the media that the daughter said she had linked her mother’s bank card to her mobile phone but did not know where the money she was spending was coming from.

The mother said that the daughter remembered the password because I told her once while buying something