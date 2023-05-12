Home » Teenager hanged his father in Cali to keep the house
Teenager hanged his father in Cali to keep the house

A grim scenario of intolerance was discovered by the Cali authorities in the Poblado II neighborhood, Comuna 13 of the city, involving a minor.

A job of the Cali Metropolitan Police In the development of the “Hunter” plan, together with the CTI technical investigation body, they found a lifeless man in a housepresumably at the hands of his son.

In this sense, by means of a judicial order for the crime of homicide with circumstances of punitive aggravation, the 16-year-old young man was apprehended.

The compelling evidence collected by the investigation carried out by the Police and the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation; They led to the apprehension of the indicated minor, who already had a high criminal record.

According to the investigation by the authorities, Alias ​​”Chinga”, apparently out of greed, late at night with the help of an adult, whose identity is being investigated, would have taken advantage of the state of dizziness and defenselessness of his father to take his life.

The attacker’s modus operandi, according to the report, would go through holding his father’s neck until he was killed.
It is presumed that this young man had wishes to keep his father’s housethe victim served as INPEC Guardian and was the owner of the house where his own son murdered him.

The Police learned that the homicidal minor began his criminal life at the age of 14, until he became the leader of a criminal gang that has whipped commune 13.

The minor was prosecuted in the Criminal Responsibility Unit for Adolescents of Cali last year, for manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Now, the young man who murdered his father must answer for the crime of homicide; a judge specializing in adolescents sent him to a training center for adolescents.

