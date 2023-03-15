Home News Teenager would have sexually assaulted his younger brother in Boyacá
Teenager would have sexually assaulted his younger brother in Boyacá

In an articulated work between childhood and adolescent criminal investigation units and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a 16-year-old adolescent was apprehended for the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

The victim is a 4-year-old boy (brother of the alleged aggressor), who suffered serious damage to his physiognomy after the violent sexual assault.

Lizeth Natalia Franco Reyes, Sectional Director of the Boyacá Prosecutor’s Office, pointed out that the sexual assault would have occurred in the municipality of Chiquinquirá, after the mother left the house and left the victim under the adolescent’s care.

The minor apprehended in Neiva (Huila) to where he would have fled, to evade the crime, was sent by order of a juvenile judge to a detention center.

