Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution page 1

On June 30, 2023, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1125 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized short-term
capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future
realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $134,720,424 of which $123,370,159
represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on June 30, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources:
net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more
than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you
have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’.
All amounts are expressed per common share.

