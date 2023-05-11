Telangana 10th class annual exam results release today at 12 noon

This afternoon in Telangana 12 Release of Class 10 Annual Examination Results at

Hyderabad: 09/May (Sahar News.com)

State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indrareddy today Wednesday, May 10, 12 noon The results of the 10th class annual exams will be released.

In the state of Telangana April 3 to April 11 The annual examinations of class 10 have been implemented. Joomla to participate in these annual examinations of class 10 4 lakhs, 86 thousand 194 However, the students had entered the fee 1,809 Students did not participate in these exams due to unknown reasons, thus in these annual exams of class 10th, Joomla 4 lakh 84 thousand 384 Students participated.

update . Result Details :-

State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indrareddy this afternoon 12 o’clock The results of 10th class annual exams have been released. Nirmal district has got the first position and Waqarabad district has been ranked last in the success ratio.

Cumulative pass percentage in 10th class in Telangana state 86.60 In these results, the girls once again excelled with their success percentage 88.53 Recorded while the success ratio of boys by marginal margin 84.68 Stayed.

While talking about the results of private schools, their success ratio 44.51 In them too 47.73 Percentage of girls and 43.06 Percentage boys have passed.

In the results of the 10th class annual examinations of the state released today 2,793 of schools 100 The percentage results are there 25 There are also schools where the result was zero.

District Nirmal 99 percent Successfully ranked first. While Sadipet Distt 98,65 Sangaredy district came second with percentage success 97.29 3rd rank with success percentage compared to all the districts of the state 59.46 District Waqarabad stood at the last place with percentage success.

The students of Telangana State Minority Residential Schools have shown excellent academic performance in the results of the 10th standard annual examinations. Achievement Ratio of Students of Telangana State Minority Residential Schools 94.66 The percentage remained.

