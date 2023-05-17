Telangana in the grip of intense heat, no relief for a few more days, roads are deserted, do not step out of houses unnecessarily: Meteorological Department

Telangana in heatwave, no respite for few more days

Roads are quiet, do not go out of houses unnecessarily: Meteorological Department

Use cool drinks and white clothes: Department of Health

Hyderabad: 17. May (Sahar News.com)

The state of Telangana has been in the grip of extreme heat for the past few days and the temperature continues to rise day by day. Since 8 am in the morning, the increase in the intensity of the heat has disturbed the people. And the roads are looking deserted. IMD# has issued a warning that the heat wave in Telangana will continue for a few more days and the temperature is likely to rise further.

The Central Meteorological Department had predicted in the last few days that there is a possibility of late arrival of monsoon in the country this year. June 4 It is likely to reach Kerala by 2018. Whereas every year the monsoon reached Kerala by 1st June and after that the whole country was covered with clouds and rains started. Last year monsoon May 29 He had reached Kerala. While 2020 I June 1st And the year 2021 I June 3 Monsoon has entered Kerala. According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Department, the monsoon will be encouraging throughout the country this year. And there will be encouraging rains for the agriculture sector.

In this way, the people of Telangana, who are worried about the intense heat and rising temperature, are not seeing the possibility of getting relief from the heat till the end of this month. No such prediction has been made.

Due to the severity of summer, the people of the state are in a bad situation. Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has predicted that the temperature in many districts of the state will be below normal. 2-3 degrees Celsius is being recorded higher. In many districts, the temperature has crossed the mark of more than 40 degrees. And in a few districts, the temperature is higher than normal. While in some districts, the temperature is recorded one or two degrees Celsius lower than normal. It is happening. In this, the director of Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, Dr. Nagaratna, has said that there is a possibility of further increase in temperature in the state of Telangana from May 19. The hot weather will get hotter.

According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department today May 17 From May 20 in different districts of the state 39 Degree up to 44 degree centigrade temperature will be recorded. During these three days the weather will be completely dry in the state and the minimum temperature will be 26 until the 29 degrees will be recorded while within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 38 until the 40 Degree temperature will be record and the weather will be completely dry during these three days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department report yesterday May 16 The highest in the state 45.2 Degree Celsius temperature recorded in Suryapet district and temperature here for next three days 43.3 until the 43.6 A record is likely to take place tomorrow in Nalgonda 45.1 degrees Celsius temperature has been recorded, here also the temperature during the next three days 43 degrees It will be above.

Total May 16 In Karimnagar districts of Kuriast 44.9 degrees,Bhadradri in Kota Godam 44.8in Khammam 44.6in Jagtial 44.5in Mahboobabad 44.2Jaishankar in Bhopalpally and Mancharial 43.9 degree, while in the districts of Nirmal Kumaram Bhim, Pidapalli and Warangal 43.8 Degree, at Yadadri Bhongir 43.7،

In Malag and Nagar Kurnool 43.6،In wars 43.2in Sadi Pat 43in Hanmukanda 42.8،In Rajnasarasla, Mehboob Nagar and Nizamabad 42.5 Degree Celsius in Camaradi and Adilabad 42.2 degree, in Narayan Pat 42in the districts of Merchal, Mulkajgiri and Waqarabad 41.8Degree, in Vinparti 41.6at Jogolamba Gadwal 41.3، In Hyderabad 41.2،In Rangareddy 40.9،In Sangaredi 40.6 and in Medak district 40.5 degree temperature has been recorded. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of further increase or decrease in temperature in these districts during the next three days.

Due to the hot winds coming from North India, people in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh are also worried about the extreme heat and rising temperatures. Temperatures in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. 45 degrees Celsius is being recorded.

In few districts of Telangana May 15 A few deaths due to influenza have been reported. According to media reports, one person died in Kumaram Bhim district, one in Mancharial district and one person died due to influenza infection. It has been officially confirmed!!

During the ongoing heat wave in the state of Telangana, the state health department has warned the public yesterday that all preventive and protective measures must be taken to avoid cold. The public has been warned and advised that

٭٭ Don’t go out in the afternoon sun unnecessarily.

٭٭ afternoon 12pm to pm 5 Don’t roam around the roads unnecessarily till 12:00 am.

٭٭ If it is necessary to go out only for essential work, take measures to avoid sun and hot weather.

٭٭ Otherwise, stay confined to your homes and take care of your health.

٭٭ Never wear dark clothes during summer.

٭٭ Prefer white clothes that reduce the effect of sun and heat.

٭٭ Also, clean water, curd, buttermilk, lemon, coconut water and ORS to reduce heat intensity. ORS# Use the

Symptoms of flu:

⬅️ Absence of sweat from the body.

⬅️ Dry throat.

⬅️ Excessive weakness.

Severe headache.

⬅️ Increased heart rate.

⬅️ Inability to urinate.

⬅️ If someone is suffering from all these problems due to cold, then this person should be referred to the hospital immediately.

Post Views: 1,577