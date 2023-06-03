Telecaribe premieres ‘Mujer de Muchas Lunas’, a series narrated by Colombian indigenous people

This Saturday, June 3, starting at 7:30 p.m., the regional channel Telecaribe premieres the documentary series ‘Mujer de Muchas Lunas’, a production of seven chapters in which stories told by indigenous women of the Colombian Caribbean will be told.

According to the regional channel, the television series will show audiences in Colombia and the world how indigenous women in the region lead and empower themselves in their territories and settlements, from their culturally assigned roles.

“It is a space where women star in their life stories, narrate their struggles and inspire other women in the region. And it is that, upon reaching each territory, we were fortunate to meet them, their families, their community and everything that inspires them”, assures Shirley Serrano, producer of ‘Mujer de Muchas Lunas.

On the other hand, he indicated that the production seeks to inform, entertain, educate and, above all, give visibility to the ethnic groups of our region, in order to increase their social relevance, through the dissemination of their stories, those that relate their worldview, social organization, mysticism and the magic that surrounds their cultures and beliefs.