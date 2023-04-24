Telechips continues to grow with stable demand growth in the automotive electronic market… Target price 24,000 won↑

(Source = Eugene Investment & Securities)

Eugene Investment & Securities said on the 25th about Telechips that its first quarter performance will exceed market expectations as growth continues due to stable demand growth in the automotive electronic market. We raised our target price from 19,000 won to 24,000 won, and maintained our Buy recommendation.

Park Jong-seon, a researcher at Eugene Investment & Securities, said, “Our estimated first-quarter performance (on a consolidated basis) is estimated at KRW 37.5 billion in sales and KRW 2.9 billion in operating profit.” As the normalization of the production system is underway, stable earnings growth is expected.”

Researcher Park continued, “In the mid- to long-term, we expect earnings growth to continue due to customer diversification and product diversification.” and Tier 1 companies, we are pursuing customer diversification.”

In addition, he said, “We are pushing to expand our product portfolio according to changes in the structure of in-vehicle semiconductors such as automotive MCUs and ADAS, focusing on the existing infotainment APs.” outlook,” he said.