In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Telecom companies in Morocco and cultural revitalization

Hassan Grody

It is known that the level of progress or backwardness of nations in one area is measured by indicators determined by specialists, and it is also certain that the progress or backwardness of a nation in general is an expression of the sum of the contributions of the various spectrums of society, including official and unofficial ones, positively or negatively, with reference to Until defining the concept of progress and backwardness, despite the existence of a great agreement among different nations and peoples with regard to its material and technological part, it remains relatively when it comes to the value and cultural part, due to the doctrinal background that frames the definition of this concept. The secularists who call for homosexuality, consensualism, and other things that have become known to the public and the private are considered to be backwards of the first degree, and that their lack of acceptance of what they call for is an essential reason for their backwardness, while Muslims consider what this group of secularists calls for not only backwardness, but rather a departure from humanity, and from His sound nature, and his descent to a level, and perhaps to a lower level than that of animals, on the grounds that a group of animal species distance themselves from some of what they call for. From this point of view, and as a result of the authority’s control over defining the concept of progress and backwardness, various cultural conflicts arise, with a variation in the adopted means that fluctuate between appearance and unveiling, or a combination of them, so that each group intends to exploit what it deems appropriate, to rule the culture that it aspires to. In this regard, and in addition to the previous example, I would like to refer to the two sides of the cultural conflict in Moroccan society, the first adopting the authentic Moroccan culture, which derives its roots from Islamic law, and the second is expelled from the culture of the West and its components, and then the prevailing culture is the outcome of the scramble between these two Basically two sides of culture. It is noticed, without much effort or deep thought, that despite the numerical majority of the adherents of the first aspect, those who adopt the second aspect, despite their fewness, now possess, and are even given the means to help them pass their discourse through countless associations, and through a group Among the “national” organizations working in the field of human rights in its “universal” form, in addition to official bodies known for their support for immoral “artistic” activities, and others famous for their marketing of homosexuality and its sisters. On the other hand, those who defend the ideas of the first aspect find themselves trapped in their own home, which considers the mosque as one of its main pillars, in order to spread the concept of progress and backwardness based on the Islamic reference. One of the manifestations of this siege is the isolation of a group of preachers, for nothing other than that they worked to embody the duty of enjoining good and forbidding evil, as dictated by their job, and allowed by their specialization represented in using the tongue as a means to enlighten worshipers with a group of conspiracies and intrigues that target Muslims in their faith and in their beliefs. their families and their future.

The motive behind this article is the siding of a group of “national” companies with the second party, by encouraging them to become liquid by financing them for a group of suspicious “technical activities”, headed by a telecommunications company, which I personally contacted, and I claim that the matter has included all those involved With her, an infinite number of text messages, including an invitation to attend the free evenings, which she organizes in a group of beach cities, under the name of a festival …… At first I would throw it directly in the trash, because I consider myself not interested in it in the first place, until I read an article in an online newspaper stating that Moroccan universities were not included in the “Shanghai” ranking of the top 1,000 university institutions in the world, with reference to the statement of a former official in the Ministry of Higher Education, who stated, “Scientific research and research laboratories require huge financial funds, which is not available.” Our national universities, »adding that« the classified university institutions depend on the private sector, companies, and endowment revenues in order to finance scientific research programs and attract researchers of the highest levels, while Moroccan university institutions still depend entirely on the financial and human resources of the state in the absence of any special funds within the framework of Partnership agreements with its economic and social environment ». Which made me wonder about the meaning of the word “national” in naming these companies, and then do they actually work for the homeland or for other parties? Shouldn’t it have pumped these sums of money into the Moroccan university’s budget? In every project that benefits the nation? Instead of wasting it on this kind of “activities” that blatantly contribute to undermining the foundations of serious culture, encouraging decadence and orgies, and all aspects that directly lead to involvement in the Western project adopted by the United Nations regarding the supremacy of human rights, which is unfairly and falsely called universal and in which the fifth column works. Serious about laying it down.

In the end, I say: If it is known, on the one hand, that progress in its material, technological, and cultural-value parts can only be achieved through science, and that our educational institutions, from primary to university, have become at the bottom of most international classifications, on the other hand, then it is unacceptable and unreasonable to sponsor some Companies called “national” spend generously, like some official authorities, on activities that are only expected to be fluid and waste time, and other behaviors and practices that are contrary to normal morals, as was evident in previous festivals that do not need to be mentioned, so it must Everyone who has an iota of love for this country should pay attention to what will benefit this country with progress in the material field, and progress in the value and cultural field, and then work not to waste public and even private money on such activities that necessarily lead to more Underdevelopment and regression in all areas.

