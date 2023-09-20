Telefeeding at the Sandiego shopping center raised $348,627,800

The Archdiocesan Food Bank Foundation of Medellín held Telealimentón on September 3 at the Sandiego shopping center, in order to increase its reserves and continue providing food to the people most in need.

“Telealimentón is the Food Bank’s fundraising campaign, to do all the logistics of collecting products, food and non-food, from production and marketing, to taking it to the bank, dignifying it, and delivering it to those most in need” said Javier Ramírez, director of the Archdiocesan Bank of Medellín.

Approximately 58,000 vulnerable inhabitants of Antioquia will benefit from this initiative.

“If you feed a person properly, they have adequate brain development, they have greater possibilities and opportunities,” concluded Ramírez.

The people who donated did so through the physical ballot boxes located in the Sandiego shopping center, by electronic transfer and by banking correspondents.

Read also: The retail plaza, a story that will soon turn 40 years old

You may also be interested

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

