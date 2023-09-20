Home » Telefeeding at the Sandiego shopping center raised $348,627,800
News

Telefeeding at the Sandiego shopping center raised $348,627,800

by admin
Telefeeding at the Sandiego shopping center raised $348,627,800

The Archdiocesan Food Bank Foundation of Medellín held Telealimentón on September 3 at the Sandiego shopping center, in order to increase its reserves and continue providing food to the people most in need.

“Telealimentón is the Food Bank’s fundraising campaign, to do all the logistics of collecting products, food and non-food, from production and marketing, to taking it to the bank, dignifying it, and delivering it to those most in need” said Javier Ramírez, director of the Archdiocesan Bank of Medellín.

Approximately 58,000 vulnerable inhabitants of Antioquia will benefit from this initiative.

“If you feed a person properly, they have adequate brain development, they have greater possibilities and opportunities,” concluded Ramírez.

The people who donated did so through the physical ballot boxes located in the Sandiego shopping center, by electronic transfer and by banking correspondents.

Read also: The retail plaza, a story that will soon turn 40 years old

You may also be interested

See also  Civic Committee informs the government of the pending tasks to carry out the third level hospital

You may also like

The First Golden Panda International Cultural Forum: Promoting...

ROUNDUP/Stocks New York Conclusion: Fed interest rate forecasts...

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, September 21

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Say...

Luis Miguel announces second date in Bogotá

Side Event on ‘Belt and Road’ and World...

Lula meets Zelensky in New York

Workers are buried after the collapse of a...

Delays at the Border: Impact on Truck Drivers...

Álvaro Portilla’s strategy to improve security

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy