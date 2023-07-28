Telefónica o2: customer growth with broadband and mobile communications

The mobile network operator and landline provider Telefónica o2 has published current business figures for the second quarter from the beginning of April to the end of June 2023. O2 reports an increase in mobile and broadband connections. We take a look at customer development.

Broadband: o2 increases the number of connections by 21,000

As of the end of June 2023, o2 had around 2.417 million internet and data connections. Broadband accounts for 2.340 million of the connections. From April to June, the number of o2 broadband connections increased by around 21,000. 1.851 million of these broadband lines are based on VDSL. The number of VDSL connections increased by around 6,000 in the second quarter. Via VDSL you can access the Internet at up to 250 Mbit/s.

o2 markets fixed-line Internet both via classic DSL and via cable network as well as fiber optic connections. Tariffs with download bandwidths of up to 1,000 Mbit/s are available via cable Internet or fiber optics, subject to availability. Telefónica cooperates with other providers in order to be able to market its own products via the networks of the cooperation partners.

o2 mobile communications: Around 301,000 new contract customers

The o2 mobile service was in even greater demand than broadband tariffs. In the second quarter, the total number of Telefónica mobile connections rose by 228,000 to 44.591 million. The network operator was able to increase the number of lucrative contract tariffs by around 301,000 to 27.006 million. At the end of June, prepaid accounted for 15.791 million connections, which is 131,000 fewer than in the previous quarter. The company’s 1.794 million connections were used for data transmission from machines (M2M).

5G from o2 covers around 90 percent of the population

Telefónica o2 increased its revenue by 4.4 percent to EUR 2.091 billion in the second quarter. The main reason is the robust mobile service sales, which increased by 4.3 percent to 1.463 billion euros. Hardware revenues increased by 6.1 percent to 419 million euros. Fixed-network sales improved by 2.1 percent to EUR 206 million. According to o2, the network operator was able to supply around 90 percent of the population with the fast 5G mobile communications standard at the end of June. Telefónica wants to achieve nationwide coverage with 5G by the end of 2025 at the latest.

