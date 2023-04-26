Telekom is massively expanding the fiber optic network in Essen

By 2025, Deutsche Telekom will enable direct fiber optic connections in Essen for over 250,000 households and company locations.

Fiber optic networks have gained considerable importance in recent years. More and more regions are investing in expansion to meet the growing demands for digital communication and connectivity. This is also the case in Essen: Deutsche Telekom offers great deals for homeowners and renters. By 2025, over 50,000 households are to be equipped with a fiber optic connection every year.

Expansion planning up to 2025. Photo: TELECOM

Fiber optic networks offer numerous advantages over traditional copper cable networks, including high transmission speeds, low latency times and high reliability. In contrast to other technologies, the fiber optic cable is routed directly into the apartments and enables data transfer and surfing at the highest level.

Special tariff offers are made to Deutsche Telekom customers for use, the standard installation right up to the apartments is free of charge – if you opt for a fiber optic connection, the owner even saves the house connection fee of currently 799.95 euros*.

Homeschooling – Streaming – Working – Gaming

Be prepared today for the digital world of tomorrow: That is possible with fiber optics.

Simply select your future desired fiber optic tariff at a special price and, after the expansion has been completed, you will receive a fiber optic connection from Telekom right into your home with a download speed of up to 1,000 Mbit/s. The expansion already started in the first quarter of 2023.