Telekom MagentaZuhause Flex: New Internet tariffs with no minimum term

Deutsche Telekom will offer DSL and fiber optic customers more flexibility in the future. The Bonn-based group will start on September 5, 2023 with MagentaZuhause Flex Internet connections without a minimum contract period. According to the company, the tariffs should be bookable without a surcharge.

MagentaZuhause Flex: Internet tariffs that can be canceled on a monthly basis

In the future, Telekom customers who order a MagentaZuhause fixed-line tariff will no longer have to commit themselves to Telekom for 24 months. Alternatively, three new “MagentaZuhause Flex” tariffs will be available from September 5, 2023. Telekom markets MagentaZuhause Flex as variants M (50 Mbit/s), L (100 Mbit/s) and XL (250 Mbit/s). According to the DSL provider, the tariffs will be monthly adjustable and monthly terminable. Telekom hopes that the new offer will enable it to attract more customers.

Flexible MagentaTV offer can be booked

The new Flex tariffs can be booked both on DSL connections and on existing fiber optic connections from Telekom. Optionally, the flexible tariffs can also be combined with a MagentaTV offer that can be canceled on a monthly basis. MagentaTV Smart Flex is available for a monthly surcharge of 10 euros.

Customers with a Flex tariff should benefit from the MagentaEINS advantage if they also use a Telekom mobile contract in addition to the fixed network tariff. You will then receive, among other things, a monthly credit of 5 euros on the mobile phone contract as well as double the data volume for the mobile phone tariff.

Existing customers can switch to the Flex tariff at the end of the term

For MagentaZuhause Flex, there is a one-off set-up fee of EUR 69.95. Flex customers should be able to switch to a MagentaZuhause contract with a 24-month term at any time if necessary. Conversely, switching from a fixed-term contract to a Flex tariff is only possible at the end of the term.

The new Flex tariffs from Telekom at a glance:

MagentaZuhause Flex M:

Internet flat rate with 50 Mbit/s and landline flat rate 42.95 euros/month

MagentaZuhause Flex L:

Internet flat rate with 100 Mbit/s and landline flat rate 47.95 euros/month

MagentaZuhause Flex XL:

Internet flat rate with 250 Mbit/s and Allnet flat rate 54.95 euros/month

Promotional benefits for Flex tariffs?

It is currently still unclear whether Telekom will also grant special prices to new customers. With the corresponding MagentaZuhause tariffs M to L with a term of 24 months, new customers benefit from a tariff price reduced to EUR 19.95 per month for six months. There are also other benefits such as an online benefit of 100 euros and a router credit of 70 euros. Telekom has not yet stated whether these or similar advantages will also apply to the Flex tariffs.

The current MagentaZuhause tariffs with a term of 24 months:

