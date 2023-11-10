Home » Telekom: Many new broadband customers – fiber optic expansion is making progress
96,000 new Telekom broadband customers

According to its own information, Telekom recorded 96,000 new broadband customers from July to September. The number of broadband connections at the end of September was 14.952 million. Of these, 12,620 million were fiber-based connections. In addition to pure fiber optic connections to the apartment (FTTH) or the building (FTTB), Telekom also includes VDSL connections.

51,000 new MagentaTV customers

Telekom’s IPTV offering MagentaTV is enjoying growing popularity. The number of MagentaTV customers increased by 51,000 to 4.3 million in the third quarter. MagentaTV can be added to a Telekom internet tariff or used separately without a Telekom connection.

