Telekom now offers fiber optics for one million households in Bavaria

Deutsche Telekom is continuing to press ahead with the expansion of its fiber optic network in Germany. According to the company, the Bonn-based group has now reached a milestone in Bavaria. Telecom fiber optic connections are now available for one million households in the federal state. If required, interested consumers can book a fiber optic tariff from the provider and surf the Internet at up to 1 Gbit/s.

Telekom will build around 400,000 fiber optic connections in Bavaria in 2023

Half of the one million connections in Bavaria have been set up in the past two years. Telekom is currently expanding in 500 locations in Bavaria at the same time. The construction of a total of 400,000 new fiber optic connections in Bavaria is planned for this year. Fiber optic access is even to be set up for a further 500,000 households next year. According to Telekom, three quarters of the fiber optic expansion in the southern federal state will be financed from its own resources. However, Telekom also relies on cooperation, for example with local municipal utilities.

Nationwide, the number of new Telekom fiber optic connections is expected to be around 2.5 to 3 million this year. In 2022, Telekom built around two million new fiber optic connections in Germany. By the end of 2024, Telekom wants to have around ten million fiber optic connections in Germany. In the spring of 2023, the number of FTTH connections was around six million. With FTTH (Fiber to the Home), the fiber optic lines are laid right into the customers’ homes.

Customers are increasingly booking tariffs with higher bandwidths

According to the company, more than half of the telecom tariffs booked are products with download bandwidths of 100 Mbit/s and more. The demand for high bandwidths is increasing. If you want to use the maximum surfing speed via fiber optics, you can book the tariffs “MagentaZuhause XXL” with up to 500 Mbit/s in the download or “MagentaZuhause GIGA” with up to 1 Gbit/s from Telekom. Tariffs with 50, 100 or 250 Mbit/s for fast surfing on the Internet are also available via fiber optics.

Almost all “MagentaZuhause” tariffs reduced in the first six months

With the exception of the “GIGA” tariff, which permanently costs EUR 79.95 per month, all other tariffs have been reduced to EUR 19.95 for the first six months. The regular monthly price only applies from the seventh month. In addition, customers benefit from other advantages such as a 70 euro router credit. When ordering via Verivox, there is also a Verivox immediate bonus for many tariffs.

