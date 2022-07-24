Listen to the audio version of the article

Wild telemarketing increasingly “observed special”. There is a double squeeze on the calls we receive persistently, often in violation of privacy rules. On the one hand, more in the medium term, a code of conduct for operators; on the other – immediately – the debut of the opposition register, which will potentially affect 78 million mobile phone users.

The code of conduct

In the last few hours, the representative associations of clients, call centers, telesellers, list providers (Asseprim, AssoCall – National Association of Contact Center Outsourcing, Assocontact – National Association of Business Process Outsourcers, Assotelecomunicazioni, Confcommercio, Confindustria, DMA Italia and OIC – Business Observatory and consumers) and those of consumers have defined a code of conduct scheme for telemarketing and teleselling activities. These are guidelines to support all those who, as customers or suppliers of direct or ancillary services, carry out telemarketing and teleselling activities. A solution that aims to encourage compliance with the regulations on the processing of personal data and promote virtuous behavior along the entire supply chain, also in order to strengthen people’s trust in telephone promotional activities.

Voluntary membership

Adherence to the Code of Conduct is voluntary and is open to all subjects who carry out personal data processing activities to promote and / or offer goods or services, through the telephone channel, to subjects in the territory of the Italian State.

Consultation open until 9 September

Before submitting the document to the prior approval of the Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data, the promoting associations have put the scheme in consultation (it will close on 9 September), in order to acquire observations and proposals from the interested parties. After that, as established by the European regulation on the protection of personal data (regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016), the document must then be submitted to the Guarantor for approval.

The new register of oppositions

Meanwhile, more closely – from Wednesday 27 July – the procedures for registering with the new register of oppositions will be activated to combat harassing telemarketing. The new register replaces the current one, regulated by Presidential Decree 178/2010. In addition to fixed telephone numbers present in public directories and postal addresses (which may already appear in the current Register), mobile numbers can also be registered. Each user can ask the registry manager that the number of which he is the holder or the corresponding postal address are entered in the register to oppose the processing of his data for telemarketing purposes or for carrying out market research.