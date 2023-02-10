The teleconsultation has had a significant impact on healthcare in Colombia, especially during the year 2022. With the COVID-19 pandemic, mobility restrictions and social distancing measures have changed the way patients access medical services. teleconsultation, or also called video consultation, has become a valuable tool to provide safe and efficient medical care to patients throughout the country.

First, telehealth has allowed patients to access medical services from the comfort of their homes. This has been especially helpful for patients with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and those who live in remote or rural areas. These people often have difficulty traveling to a doctor’s office or hospital to receive care, and this tool allows them to communicate with a doctor safely and efficiently without having to leave their home, speeding up medical and psychological care, which contributes still emotional well-being.

Second, the possibility of having a medical appointment online has helped reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in medical settings. Instead of having to attend a doctor’s office or hospital, patients can receive medical care through a video call. This has helped reduce the number of people gathering in public places, which has lowered the risk of transmission of the virus.

In addition, video consultation has improved efficiency in medical care. Doctors can schedule more appointments per day, since they don’t have to travel to see patients. This has helped reduce waiting lists and allowed doctors to see more patients in less time.

However, there are also challenges associated with the use of telemedicine in Colombia. One of the biggest challenges is the lack of internet access and adequate technology in some areas of the country. Although it is a valuable tool for providing medical care to patients in remote or rural areas, these patients often do not have access to high-speed internet or adequate devices to make video calls. This can make access to medical services difficult for these patients.

Still, digital health has become an increasingly important tool in healthcare, and it will continue to grow in 2023. Digital health technology, such as telemedicine and data analytics, is expected to be used more and more. more to improve the efficiency, accuracy and accessibility of healthcare. In addition, digital health is expected to help improve preventive care and chronic disease management through continuous patient monitoring and data collection, as well as diagnosis of pathologies. Collaboration between industry and the public sector will be crucial to fully realize the potential of digital health and ensure that these technologies are available to all patients regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status, platforms such as doctoranytime, facilitate the connection between patients and health professionals, being a widely used tool globally, and which has reached Colombia with force.

In conclusion, teleconsultation has had a significant impact on medical care in Colombia in the year 2022. It has allowed patients to access medical services from the comfort of their homes, it has helped reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in medical settings and has improved efficiency in healthcare. However, there are also challenges associated with the use of it, such as the lack of internet access and adequate technology in some areas of the country. Despite these challenges, it has become a valuable tool in providing safe and efficient healthcare to patients across the country, and is expected to continue to be an important part of the healthcare system in Colombia well into the future.