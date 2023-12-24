Telepacífico Noticias debuts modern set

This weekend, Telepacífico Noticias will give a significant change to its image by presenting a new set for its broadcasts, marking a milestone in the 35-year history of the regional channel.

To do this, Telepacífico carried out modernization work on its oldest studio, which was equipped with the necessary technology to house the new news set.

“It is a very important product, which tells the daily history of the region, narrates what happens, apart from keeping the entire public informed, and that is why we thought that it would have an adequate set to meet those needs, and this set is planned to be a long-term set and so that the newscast can have a greater identity and dimension,” said Ricardo Bermúdez, manager of the regional channel.

Engineer Jhon Carlos Hurtado detailed the improvements implemented in Telepacífico’s study number 1: “We have carried out comprehensive conditioning, from data cabling to acoustic and air conditioning adjustments. “The introduction of low-energy LED lighting systems ensures optimal light coverage in all aspects of the set.”

The focus of this project goes beyond a simple physical renovation. Armando Gamboa, director of Telepacífico Noticias, highlighted that this change represents a step forward for the newscast as a multiplatform information system.

“We are prepared to develop not only newscasts with different segments and formats, but also special coverage, opinion programs, sports programs and digital broadcasts. This progress projects us towards a more solid and relevant future,” said Gamboa.

“The team is very happy and grateful to the channel manager and Governor Clara Luz Roldán. We know that the future and projection of this news program will also be very important in the new period, in the new administration,” added the director of the news program, who in the last two and a half years has achieved great transformations and significant advances in the news program along with to team members.

This modern set is just the first phase of a more ambitious project. Ricardo Bermúdez hopes that the second phase will include an LED screen to receive live signals from various regions, thus consolidating a completely updated and cutting-edge stage component.

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

