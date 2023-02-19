On February 17, the launching ceremony of the 2023 online major theme publicity and major topic setting release ceremony hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China was held in the form of cloud connection.

At present, China and the world stand at a new starting point of a shared destiny. Overcoming the shadow of the epidemic, China continues to be the “stabilizer” of the world‘s economic recovery and the “engine” of growth, providing the world with a broader market, more valuable opportunities for cooperation and greater room for development.

With the motherland in mind and the world in view. Under the new situation, to tell Chinese stories well and disseminate Chinese voices, it is even more necessary to comprehensively improve the effectiveness of international communication, form an international discourse power that matches my country’s comprehensive national strength and international status, and leave a credible, lovely and respectable “Chinese impression” to the world .

In 2023, the publicity of major themes on the Internet and the setting of major issues will gather strength for the new journey of forging ahead. In the theme of “One World, One Shared Destiny”, international communication projects such as “New Era, I am in China“, “Beautiful Scenery on the Steel Silk Road” and “Luban Workshop” show a credible, lovely and respectable China with warm scenes and other perspectives. .

Editors and journalists from online media will start from many places and enter the front line of reform and development, focusing on the vivid practice of Chinese-style modernization, showing the effectiveness of high-quality development initiatives by various regions and departments, and three-dimensionally presenting the vitality of today’s China vitality.

Talk about credible China with sincerity. Win the battle against poverty and build a well-off society in an all-round way as scheduled. The Beijing Winter Olympics has become the first global comprehensive sports event to be held as scheduled since the 2020 epidemic. The “Belt and Road” initiative has been consistently implemented for 10 years…”You can always trust China ” is a confident speech from netizens, which more vividly interprets China‘s “words must be done”. To tell a good Chinese story, we should carry the word “true” through to the end, and present a trustworthy national image with real data, real cases, and a sincere attitude.

Show cute China with multiple ideas. The 24 solar terms countdown to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics that amazed the world, the “elephant” all the way north, the court on horseback, and the “slow train” to spring… “Chinese people have their own unique romance.” To tell Chinese stories well, it is even more necessary to innovate communication methods and methods, and vividly depict an amiable and lovely image of the country with diverse creativity with Chinese characteristics.

Taste respectable China with profound connotation. Answer the questions of the times with the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and achieve a new form of human civilization with Chinese-style modernization… “The journey of the great road, the world is for the public.” Behind Chinese wisdom, Chinese propositions, and Chinese solutions lies the profound heritage of Chinese culture. To tell Chinese stories well, it is even more necessary to cultivate profound cultural heritage, and use a deeper interpretation to write a national image that embraces the world and abides by integrity.

Telling Chinese stories well, spreading Chinese voice well, and presenting a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive China to the world is not only an inevitable requirement for enhancing the soft power of Chinese culture and the influence of Chinese culture in the world, but also a common appeal of the world in sharing China‘s development opportunities.

Wonderful Chinese stories bring China closer to the world. With the gradual launch of international communication projects and network themed activities such as “New Era, I am in China“, “Punching China – Understanding Chinese Modernization”, “Freehand China – Exploring the Origin of Chinese Characters”, and jointly playing the strong voice of the era of a shared destiny , the world will learn more about China and understand China.

