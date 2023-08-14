Temporarily closed six aesthetic centers in Yopal for performing invasive procedures – news

Faced with complaints of bad practices that are apparently being carried out in facial and body aesthetic centers, where they are injecting substances of unknown origin; The Yopal Health Secretariat reported that the pertinent actions are being carried out.

The office in joint actions with the Secretary of Departmental Health, and responding to a direct complaint from the National Health Superintendence: carried out actions of Inspection, Surveillance and Control of sanitary conditions, commercial activity, invasive processes and suitability, to 7 facial aesthetic centers and bodily; on July 13, 14 and 21, of which 6 establishments underwent a sanitary measure with the temporary closure of the activity.

The findings of these visits and that led to the closure of the denounced establishments are:

ü Commercial activity not consistent with the services provided.

ü Carry out invasive processes.

ü They do not have the suitability to carry out invasive processes.

ü Privacy is not guaranteed in the areas. (Art. 5 Resolution 2263 of 2004).

ü It does not have an aseptic area, physically separated.

ü It does not have a Comprehensive Management Plan for Waste generated in health care; according to Decree 780 of 2016 and Resolution 1164 of 2002.

ü There is no pest control protocol.

ü Does not carry out or have preventive measures for pest control.

ü It does not have security measures such as a fire extinguisher, first aid kit.

ü The equipment does not have maintenance supports.

ü Medicines, injectable products without INVIMA registration.

ü It does not present supports of suitability of the workers.

ü There are no training supports in biosafety, occupational health.

ü It does not carry out an adequate classification of the waste generated in this type of activity.

ü The equipment did not present operation and maintenance manuals.

ü It does not have procedures and processes for technovigilance.

Therefore, they invite the general population to go to sites AUTHORIZED by the Municipal Health Secretariat; and to the representatives of each one of these establishments, to approach the Municipal Health Secretariat so that they have a Resolution of Authorization for their operation.

Health authorities will continue in Inspection, Surveillance and Sanitary Control actions, as well as monitoring through social networks to follow up on the complaints made by the community in response to these situations.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

