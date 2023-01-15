Home News Temporary air connectivity measures in Valle, Cauca and Nariño established the Civil Aeronautics – news
News

Temporary air connectivity measures in Valle, Cauca and Nariño established the Civil Aeronautics – news

by admin
Temporary air connectivity measures in Valle, Cauca and Nariño established the Civil Aeronautics – news

To deal with the emergency due to the clogging of the Pan-American Highway, through which the regional and national economy moves.

The Civil Aeronautics established a series of temporary contingency measures to facilitate the transport of passengers, mail and cargo by air, to and from the departments of Cauca, Valle and Narinobefore the road emergency presented at km 75 of the Pan-American International Highway.

According to the circular, Colombian commercial air service companies for regular and non-scheduled public transport of passengers and cargo may, as of this date, carry out additional flights, charter flights or series of flights to and from the airports:

– Guillermo León Valencia, from Popayan.

– Antonio Narino, from Pasto.

– San Luis, from Ipiales.

– Florida, from Tumaco.

– Alfonso Bonilla Aragón, from Cali.

The decision seeks to establish an air bridge that allows to guarantee the connectivity of the cities and departments affected by the road emergency.

Interested airlines must submit an application to the Directorate of Authority for Air Navigation Services and to the Directorate of Air Transport and Aero-Commercial Affairs of Aerocivil, indicating the route or routes to be covered, type and registration of the aircraft and expected date. for the flight.

The measure will be in force until ground transportation on the Pan-American Highway is restored.

See also  Coronavirus today: 7,188 new cases and 34 deaths in Italy

You may also like

[News Highlights]900 million people infected in China?The peak...

A foreigner jail who would have raped his...

The injury that will leave David Ospina out...

A scandal broke out with a female official...

Perspective. Police Horses… in good retirement use

Quibdoseño in European volleyball

The new crown drug monogravir completed the first...

10,000 pesos coin has left millions of transactions

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy