To deal with the emergency due to the clogging of the Pan-American Highway, through which the regional and national economy moves.

The Civil Aeronautics established a series of temporary contingency measures to facilitate the transport of passengers, mail and cargo by air, to and from the departments of Cauca, Valle and Narinobefore the road emergency presented at km 75 of the Pan-American International Highway.

According to the circular, Colombian commercial air service companies for regular and non-scheduled public transport of passengers and cargo may, as of this date, carry out additional flights, charter flights or series of flights to and from the airports:

– Guillermo León Valencia, from Popayan.

– Antonio Narino, from Pasto.

– San Luis, from Ipiales.

– Florida, from Tumaco.

– Alfonso Bonilla Aragón, from Cali.

The decision seeks to establish an air bridge that allows to guarantee the connectivity of the cities and departments affected by the road emergency.

Interested airlines must submit an application to the Directorate of Authority for Air Navigation Services and to the Directorate of Air Transport and Aero-Commercial Affairs of Aerocivil, indicating the route or routes to be covered, type and registration of the aircraft and expected date. for the flight.

The measure will be in force until ground transportation on the Pan-American Highway is restored.