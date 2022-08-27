Home News Temporary closure of the Alemagna sul Fadalto
Temporary closure of the Alemagna sul Fadalto

Rain and wind advised Anas to block the highway

Gigi Sosso

August 27, 2022

BELLUNO. The 51 of Alemagna sul Fadalto is temporarily closed. Due to the heavy rains of the last few hours and the strong wind, the Anas has decided to ban the state road from traffic, as a precaution, to monitor the slopes most subject to landslides. The closure affects the stretch between 20,300 and 21,800 kilometers and deviations are reported.

