Temporary closures on Santa Marta beaches for environmental recovery

In order to allow the regeneration and recovery of the environmental impact caused by the sea ​​partythe authorities of Santa Marta have announced the temporary closure of its beaches during this week.

From today, August 1 until Thursday 3 of the same month, different coastal areas will be closed so that they can recover and get oxygen.

To ensure that bathers can enjoy the beaches during this period, zone closures have been planned, allowing visitors to “rotate” between the different beaches that will be available each day.

The closing schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 1: Closure of the rural beaches of Buritaca, Guachaca, Mendihuaca and Don Diego.
Wednesday, August 2: Closure in the urban area, including the spas of the Bay, Los Cocos, El Rodadero, Taganga, Playa Grande, Bello Horizonte, Plenomare, Airport and all other jurisdictions. Thursday, August 3: Closing in White beach.
These closures are part of Decree 217 of 2021, which seeks to grant a day of rest and oxygenation for the beaches in order to protect their ecosystem and allow its recovery after massive events such as the Fiesta del Mar.

The authorities call on the community and visitors to respect these temporary measures and contribute to the preservation of the natural environment of the beaches of Santa Marta. With actions like this, the aim is to guarantee that these spaces continue to be attractive and sustainable places for the enjoyment of locals and tourists.

