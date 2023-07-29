Temporary Exception Allows Vermont Flood Victims to Purchase Hot and Prepared Foods with SNAP Benefits

Millions of Americans who rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) coupons to purchase eligible foods are facing a temporary exception due to severe flooding in certain parts of the United States. The state of Vermont has been granted special permission to allow residents to purchase hot and prepared foods using their SNAP benefits.

The authorization was approved by the country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) specifically for Vermont flood victims. The flexibility is seen as essential for those who have suffered flood damage to their homes, as well as for individuals who were already homeless prior to the flooding. Anore Horton, a resident interviewed by the Vermont Public newspaper, emphasized the urgent need for this exception.

The campaign in Vermont aims to inform SNAP recipients about the temporary change that allows them to purchase hot and prepared food, which is normally prohibited by the program. Horton highlighted that this exemption is entirely tied to the flood disaster and urged retailers to activate this option if they haven’t already.

SNAP recipients in Vermont, like others throughout the United States, receive a monthly amount deposited on an EBT card, which functions like a prepaid debit card. Typically, these funds can only be used to purchase raw food at authorized stores.

However, there is a deadline for the temporary exemption. Hot food can only be purchased with SNAP benefits until August 18, 2023. If the USDA does not provide further updates for rain-related disasters, starting from August 19, recipients will only be able to purchase foods that meet the regular eligibility criteria of the program.

The USDA stated that families affected by severe storms in specific areas of Johnson, Ludlow, Hardwick, Barre/Berlin/Montpelier/Northfield, and Chester in Vermont are eligible for this exception. The aid doesn’t stop at the flexibility to buy food. SNAP will also provide food packages filled with high-quality, nutritious foods that are 100% grown and produced in the United States, known as USDA Foods. This short-term measure aims to address immediate food needs until a long-term solution is finalized.

Dubbed the Disaster Home Distribution program, it was approved to begin on July 20, 2023. Approximately 8,000 people in the affected areas are expected to receive food boxes through partnerships with local food banks.

For more information, individuals can visit the USDA website where updated information is being provided.

