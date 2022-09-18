Suspicion of a date between rival gangs. The certainty of the meeting of hundreds of teenagers, almost all minors, to make confusion. Some, who have begun to create chaos, have been identified by the police. Those who were undocumented were filmed. The anti baby gang operation, coordinated by the Police Headquarters, kept the center under control, in an armored afternoon, of ordinary tension.

From 3pm, seven patrols patrolling the area around Piazza Borsa, three others running between Via Roma, Corso del Popolo, Piazza dei Signori and the surrounding areas. In support of the police officers, the units of the anti-crime prevention department of Padua. About ten policemen lined up in front of the building of the Chamber of Commerce, in via Fiumicelli the agents of the local police. Four soldiers of the Arma who monitored the access routes, in particular Corso del Popolo, as well as foot patrols of the municipal. When groups of young people moved in a “pack” next to the Pam and the Coin shop, immediate intervention by the police, to avoid possible clashes.

Among the hypotheses, it is that yesterday opposing groups from outside the city met in Treviso. Gradually the square was filled with hundreds of boys and girls, average age between 14 and 16 years. “It is the meeting place of the Maranza family, Treviso has become the city of the Maranza people,” observes some young Treviso girl in disgust.

The directive given by the Prefecture, following the intemperances that had occurred on Saturday 3 September, had been clear: to prevent in the bud any risk caused by gatherings of very young people. Including the danger of fighting. Last Saturday it was mainly the local police, under the leadership of commander Andrea Gallo, who kept the bullies at bay. Yesterday the police patrols were engaged in particular, with the anti-crime departments, which on Friday instead were occupied in Conegliano, also for drug checks.

“There are cops, be serious,” said the kids passing by Piazza Borsa. Hood raised, someone passes a bottle of vodka in their hand: “But it’s closed.” Most of them sit composed on the steps, for fear of being identified. Many Treviso people, and also tourists, impressed by the deployment of the police. The comment is unanimous: “Well these checks.” Then there is a father, who, passing by with the stroller, says to his little son of a few months: «I recommend that when you grow up, don’t become like these here».