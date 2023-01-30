The judicial apparatus suffers wear and tear due to some criminal types that could well have a restorative treatment, to allow it to concentrate on investigating and penalize behaviors that are really serious for society. It is one of the reasons for the judicial reform that the Government will present and that, as a consequence, suppresses a series of crimes.

The Ministry of Justice released the draft of the project of this reform that it will take to Congress next March.

The initiative seeks to implement a vision in the penal and prison systems that is guided by the principles of rationality, coherence, proportionality, emphasis on resocialization and respect for human rights.

In the latter, the project indicates that the main way to address the humanitarian crisis is to face overcrowding.

In this regard, the Ministry of Justice points out that there are two ways to do it: expanding prison quotas and the other strengthening both alternative approaches to the solution of social conflicts, other than their treatment, such as crimes, and alternative mechanisms to imprisonment.

The second path is chosen in the project because the Government’s thinking is aimed at humanizing criminal and prison policy. He also believes that jail is not the solution to all security problems.

For this reason, the judicial reform project proposes to eliminate from the Penal Code several behaviors that it considers could have a different treatment. Below some.

1. Food assistance

The project indicates that between 2020 and June 6 of last year, “there were just under one hundred thousand complaints congesting the penal system, despite the fact that this social conflict could be resolved through other measures, such as those of the restorative justice or family jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Justice also argues in the project that the Supreme Court, through its jurisprudence, has taken it for granted that despite the fact that a reading of the regulations would prevent the granting of criminal surrogates to the perpetrators of non-food assistance, “the non-suspension of the execution of the sentence makes it impossible for the convicted person to comply with his food obligation”.

2. Aggravation when homicide falls on a child

The Penal Code establishes in Article 103-A punitive aggravation when the homicide behavior is against a minor under 18 years of age. In this case, the legislator provided that the criminal sanction would be from 480 to 600 months in prison.

However, the project indicates that this conduct is protected through various classifications, “which generates contradictions and confusion on the part of the legal operator.”

Article 103-A was introduced by Law 2098 of 2021, which regulated life and reviewable imprisonment. However, the Constitutional Court declared several of its articles unenforceable given the unconstitutionality of said figure.

It adds that article 103-A is superfluous since article 104 has a numeral that refers to the homicide victim being a “minor.”

3. Crimes against religious sentiment and respect for the deceased

The project proposes to eliminate the crimes of violation of religious freedom; impediment and disturbance of religious ceremony; damages or grievances to person or things intended for worship; and disrespect for corpses.

He maintains that the criminalization of these behaviors is not justified because their occurrence is rare. For example, for violation of religious freedom there are only three records of accusations in the last 12 years.

Regarding the impediment and disturbance of religious ceremony, a total of 50 cases were registered for a period of 12 years, of which only five have been charged and three have reached a conviction.

4. Crimes against moral integrity

The project proposes to repeal eight articles on the crime of libel and slander, among others: 220, libel; 221, slander; 222, indirect libel and slander; 225, retraction; 227, reciprocal insults or slander.

The project exposes that the classification of the crimes of libel and slander is not precise, since it does not detail the constitutive elements of the crime, which favors the persecution of legitimate exercises of freedom of expression.

It is proposed that the crime of insults by means of fact subsists.

5. Incest

The crime of incest, a type to penalize those who perform sexual acts or carnal access with a person with whom they are closely related, is suppressed.

In this regard, it points out that incest is an expression of the concept of taboo, defined as a practice that generates social rejection and that should not be carried out.

However, the project indicates that “it is worth asking if criminal law is the best way to discourage this practice.”

It concludes that it is not socially or criminally useful to give legal consequences to this practice, without this implying that it is indicating that it should be accepted or that it is correct.

6. Deletion, alteration or assumption of marital status

Article 238 of the Penal Code provides that whoever suppresses or alters the civil status of a person, or has a person who is not their child or who does not exist registered in the civil registry, will incur a prison term of one to five years.

The project indicates that this article is unnecessary because its punishment is already found in criminal regulations through the crimes of falsification (ideological or material) of a public document.

7. Illegal check issuance and transfer

The judicial reform project indicates that it is a conduct that finds a response in the civil or commercial law, since the alleged fact punishable is the breach of a private law obligation mediating a security that contains an unconditional payment order.

It is clear that it must be in that jurisdiction, and not in the criminal one, where the consequence must be established for whoever engages in this conduct, emphasizes the project.

8. Improper acceptance of honors

Article 462 says that “the Colombian who accepts a position, honor, distinction or merit of the State in hostility, war or armed conflict with the country, will incur a fine.”

The Ministry of Justice explains that said article was part of the initial catalog of crimes of Law 599 of 2000 (Penal Code) and was located in Title XVII in protection of the legal good of the existence and security of the State.

Despite its validity since the year 2000, its application has been practically nil.

9. Unlawful election of candidate

The Penal Code establishes that whoever is elected to a popularly elected position, being disqualified from performing it by judicial, disciplinary or fiscal decision, will incur a prison term of four to nine years.

However, the project considers it necessary to suppress it mainly due to the obligation that weighs on the Colombian State to comply with one of the measures of non-repetition ordered by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in the Petro Urrego vs. Colombia, July 8, 2020.

10. Social protest

The prison reform project also proposes to exclude from the contexts of social protest or public demonstration the possibility of imputing the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and terrorism.