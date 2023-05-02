Home » Ten dead and several injured leave an armed attack in Ecuador – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Ten dead and several injured leave an armed attack in Ecuador

Armed men fired at a group of people in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which is under a state of emergency, leaving ten people dead and three injured, including a girl.

“Without saying a word, several individuals got out of a black van and opened fire with long weapons,” General Willian Villarroel, police commander, told the press.

In the attack, which occurred on Saturday night, there were three injured, including a 5-year-old girl, who is stable and is going to undergo surgery due to shrapnel,” the commander said.

At dawn, in the mechanical workshop where the attack occurred, bodies could be seen lying on the sidewalk, in the middle of pools of blood. All around, people were crying and hugging each other as police cordoned off the scene.

