Ten dead in armed confrontation in northern Mexico

Ten suspected criminals were killed this Monday in an armed confrontation between civilians and security forces on a highway in the state of Nuevo León, in northern Mexico, authorities reported.

“Personnel of the Civil Force were attacked with bullets by subjects who were traveling aboard three armored trucks,” Gerardo Palacios, secretary of Public Security of Nuevo León, said on Facebook.

“Balance: 10 criminals killed, 3 insured armored trucks,” he added.

The official said that the confrontation occurred on a highway that connects Nuevo León with the city of Nuevo Laredo, in the state of Tamaulipas, a region that has been hit by violence linked to organized crime.

He added that there were three policemen injured by an overturning and one more element wounded by a bullet.

Nuevo León, an important industrial center of Mexico on the border with the United States, is home to several important companies such as the Korean automaker Kia.

At the end of February, the American company Tesla, owned by magnate Elon Musk, announced an investment of 5,000 million dollars to build a plant in Monterrey, the capital and main city of the state.

However, on the roads that connect Nuevo León with neighboring Tamaulipas, there have been kidnappings, disappearances and robberies.

Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders and some 100,000 disappearances, the majority attributed to criminal organizations, since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in December 2006.