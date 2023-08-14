Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a drunk coachman in Klingenberg

Ten people were injured in an accident with a carriage in Klingenberg in the Ore Mountains on Sunday. According to the police, the vehicle got off a dirt road around 6:10 p.m. in the Colmnitz district and overturned. The occupants, including the coachman and an eight-year-old child, were injured. According to the police, the child is said to have held the reins under the supervision of the coachman.

The 34-year-old coachman was drunk, it was said. A breath alcohol test showed a value of more than 1.3 per thousand. Several ambulances and a rescue helicopter were deployed to take the injured to a hospital. Nothing was initially known about the severity of the injuries. The two horses were taken to their paddock unharmed. The police are investigating against the coachman, among other things, because of endangering road traffic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

