Home » Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a drunk coachman in Klingenberg
News

Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a drunk coachman in Klingenberg

by admin
Ten injured after a Kremser accident with a drunk coachman in Klingenberg

Ten people were injured in an accident with a carriage in Klingenberg in the Ore Mountains on Sunday. According to the police, the vehicle got off a dirt road around 6:10 p.m. in the Colmnitz district and overturned. The occupants, including the coachman and an eight-year-old child, were injured. According to the police, the child is said to have held the reins under the supervision of the coachman.

The 34-year-old coachman was drunk, it was said. A breath alcohol test showed a value of more than 1.3 per thousand. Several ambulances and a rescue helicopter were deployed to take the injured to a hospital. Nothing was initially known about the severity of the injuries. The two horses were taken to their paddock unharmed. The police are investigating against the coachman, among other things, because of endangering road traffic.

See also  Minors, truck with crane arm overturns: worker injured - breaking latest news

You may also like

Traffic accidents the order of the day

President Petro denies that a drug trafficker has...

90 years Baldeneysee: The hiking trail becomes a...

Mass Robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall: Luxury Handbags...

Manuel ‘El Chino’ Flores assures that he will...

What are the best to start your garden?

China and Cambodia Strengthen Bilateral Relations during Wang...

Corona was pre-planned by an elite group

Get to know the Cuenca agency that will...

What was the team that Carlos Antonio Vélez...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy