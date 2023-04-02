Home News TEN MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL 18 – The winners
TEN MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL 18 – The winners

The eighteenth edition of the Ten Minutes Film Festival ended on Saturday 1 2023 April with the traditional final award ceremony, with which the winning short films were awarded on the stage of the Cinema Teatro Antares in Ceccano.

Here is the list of all the winners, divided by category:

Best Film (Official Selection) – Natìa (Roberta Spagnuolo, Italy)

Best Film (Extralarge) – Memoir of a Veering Storm (Sofia Georgovassilli, Greece)

Best Film (DOC10) – Murmur (Katharina Pichler, Austria)

Best Film (Animation)– Amarradas (Carmen Córdoba González, Spain)

Best Cinematography – Norm Li for Same Old (Extralarge)

Best Screenplay – Tom Furniss for Rustling (Official Selection)

Best Editing – Meka Ribera for Mesa para 3 (Extralarge)

Best Score – Sergey Petukhov for No Trace (Extralarge)

Best Actor – Peter Mullan for Don vs. Lightning (Extra Large)

Best Actress – Barbara Ronchi for The snow will cover all things (Extralarge)

Special Mention Animation Jury – Matapacos (Karla Riebartsch and Lion Durtst, Germany)

IndieGesta Special Award– Tula (Bea de Silva, Italy) (Extralarge)

Best Film (Seen up close) – ex-aequo Bolle (Andrea Rampini, Italy) and Being Idea (Francesco Bortone, Italy)

