UDINE. There were ten “natalini”, the children born on Christmas day in the hospitals of Friuli. At Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine, there were seven births in the new obstetrics department recently inaugurated in pavilion 7. Between 4 and 5 in the morning a boy and a girl were born at the Latisana hospital.

A blue bow, however, at the San Daniele hospital. No new born at the Tolmezzo hospital.

