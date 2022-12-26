Eight people identified, six unhurt and two injured in hospital, and two others most likely still missing. This is the first assessment of the avalanche that struck on Christmas afternoon on the slopes of Trittkopf, a 2,720 meter high mountain in the Lech-Zuers ski area in Arlberg in Vorarlberg in Austria and which swept away a group of skiers.

The Austrian resort is famous because for some years in November it has hosted a stage of the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

It was around 3 pm when an avalanche broke off, overwhelming ten people who were on slope number 134 (Balmen) served by the Trittkopfbahn II gondola lift which reaches 2,420 metres.

As soon as the alarm went off in the area they brought up to a maximum of eight helicopters and rescuers who in the evening had reached 200 units with the help of dogs trained to search for people in the snow.

The relief base was positioned at 1,773 meters on the Flexenpass. After the same police had feared a tragedy with multiple victims, in the evening during the briefing of the rescuers it emerged, as stated by the security adviser of the Land Vorarlberg, Christian Gantner (OeVP), that «six people were unharmed and two were injured and transported to hospitals in Innsbruck and Bludenz».

Gantner himself then added, “it is very positive that so far no reports of missing persons have been received”. Search operations continue: at the point where the avalanche struck, the snow mass is up to four meters high.

During the night, a trained Austrian army platoon reached the Walgau barracks and is operational in case of need. There was considerable avalanche risk in that area.