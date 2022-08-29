From faltering to striding forward, from rooting in the homeland to going global, the “Internet”, as the leading force for innovation-driven development, has increasingly become an important engine leading the new normal of economic development, and has become an important way for the majority of netizens to participate in cultural life.

Looking back over the past 10 years, “Internet” is indisputably one of the key words throughout the year. By the end of 2021, the number of netizens in my country has reached 1.032 billion, and the Internet penetration rate is 73%. “Care for the network ecology like you care for green waters and green mountains, purify the network ecology like you purify the air environment, and work together to create a clean and upright cyberspace…” The 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference will be held in Tianjin from August 28 to 29. The theme is “Promoting the New Trend of the Times and Building a Network Civilization”, and the “Tianjin Declaration on Jointly Building a Network Civilization” issued by it has put forward new requirements for the construction of cyberspace in the new era. Offers Chinese solutions.

On the 28th, in the Internet enterprise exhibition area of ​​the China Internet Civilization Conference, the anchor was live streaming with goods (Photo by Zhou Siyang, a reporter from China Central Radio Network)

Clean air is an important symbol of healthy cyberspace

The Internet has changed people’s lives and shortened the distance between people and the world.

On crowded streets, taking a taxi through the app can easily solve travel problems; in unfamiliar cities, smart maps on mobile phones can help us accurately navigate to our destination. Not only that, food, clothing, housing, food, drink and entertainment, with the Internet, you can know the world without leaving home.

Cyberspace is the spiritual home of hundreds of millions of netizens, and for this reason, it is crucial to jointly create a clean and upright online environment. “A clean atmosphere is an important symbol of a healthy cyberspace. Building a cyberspace with a good ecology is the common expectation of the majority of netizens.” Zhu Wei, deputy director of the Communication Law Research Center of China University of Political Science and Law, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China Central Broadcasting Network.

Although the Internet is intangible, the people who use the Internet are all tangible. “A clean and upright network environment is an important part of the Internet economy and Internet technology to this day, and the security of Internet content.” Zhu Wei told reporters that it is not only the legal rights of all netizens, but also the Internet economy, including the Internet It is an important foundation for the legal compliance, legalization, healthy and benign development of information dissemination.

Today, various tasks of network security and informatization have been steadily and vigorously advanced. my country is making great strides from a big network country to a network power country, and has made many achievements.

The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “China‘s Decade” on August 19, focusing on the achievements of building a powerful network in the new era. According to the person in charge of the Network Comprehensive Governance Bureau of the Central Network Information Office, in recent years, the Central Network Information Office has carried out solid network ecological governance work by focusing on establishing rules and regulations, strengthening daily supervision, and carrying out special rectification. A series of “clean” special actions have been carried out to rectify the chaos in the “rice circle”, rectify the chaos in the field of online live broadcast and short video, and deal with online violence. Many website platforms also actively cooperate and take the initiative to jointly promote the continuous improvement of the network ecology.

In response to the outstanding problems that were strongly reflected by the masses, the network and informatization departments promoted the introduction of a series of laws and regulations, focused on special governance actions, and significantly improved the network ecology. According to data from the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, since 2019, more than 20 billion pieces of illegal and bad information and nearly 1.4 billion accounts have been cleaned up. Cyberspace behavior has become more civilized and orderly, and the online ecological environment has become clearer.

On the 28th, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference kicked off at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin), and visitors experienced Hongquan through VR in the Guangdong Pavilion. (Image credit: CFP)

Keeping upright and innovating to build a harmonious network public opinion field

The clear sky and the clear wind are the people’s longing for the online home. Keeping upright and innovating, and building a healthy and harmonious online public opinion field is also a requirement to strengthen the behavioral norms in cyberspace to be more civilized and orderly.

In Zhu Wei’s view, my country’s Internet economy is already at the forefront of the world. What needs to be done now is to continuously strengthen the construction of Internet spiritual civilization, which is an important symbol of clean air. “This not only requires the continuous improvement of the network literacy of all netizens, but also includes strengthening the governance of some bad information, illegal information, and the governance of rumor information, so as to form a situation of coordinated governance by multiple subjects.” He said.

In recent years, China has actively promoted the construction of Internet content, promoted the new trend and uprightness, and deepened the network ecological governance, and achieved remarkable results in the construction of network civilization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of Internet informatization has also developed in practice, and innovation has been made in keeping the righteousness, and a series of hard-won and precious experiences have been accumulated.

Adhering to positive energy is a general requirement, managing it is the last word, and using it well is a real skill. The national network information system firmly grasps the dominance and initiative of network ideological work.

—— Coordinate online communication resources, increase the supply of high-quality content, and launch a number of phenomenal new media works such as “Watching the Main Peak in the Majestic Mountains” and “Hold Mom’s Hand”, so that the party’s innovative theory “flyed into the homes of ordinary people”.

—— Focusing on major themes, launch online themed publicity activities such as “A great career with a long-term mind is just a century of elegance”, comprehensively display the achievements of construction and development, and gather the spiritual strength to forge ahead in a new journey and make contributions to a new era.

—— Accelerate the construction of Chinese discourse and Chinese narrative system, and launch international online communication activities such as “China has an appointment” and “Pick-in China“, so that the voice of China can spread farther and wider.

The head of the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China said at a press conference on August 19 that the next step will be to scientifically grasp the laws of online communication, continue to expand the position of mainstream online ideology and public opinion, develop a positive and healthy online culture, and strengthen and improve the international network of the Internet. Communication work, effectively enhance the communication power, guiding power, influence, and credibility of mainstream public opinion online, so that the party’s voice will always be the strongest voice in cyberspace.

On the 28th, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference kicked off at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin). (Image credit: CFP)

Security and orderliness is an indispensable cornerstone of cyber power

“Safe and orderly” has become a key link in China‘s Internet development and an indispensable cornerstone for China to become an Internet power.

Strengthening network security, on the one hand, should ensure the order of network operation and ensure the safe transmission of information. On the other hand, it is necessary to strengthen the construction of network infrastructure to ensure smooth network.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, remarkable achievements have been made in the construction of digital China: digital infrastructure has achieved leapfrog development, and mobile communication technology has changed from “3G breakthrough” and “4G synchronization” to “5G leadership”; my country’s digital economy scale in 2021 is 2012. More than 4 times, accounting for 39.8% of the GDP; the efficiency of digital government governance services has been significantly improved, and “hand-held” and “fingertips” have become standard for government services in various places.

There are achievements as well as challenges. To build a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet, network security and development will be promoted simultaneously.

The Internet is a “one-stop” solution to all life problems, but on the other hand, the Internet is also recording all our information exactly, and the problem of Internet security risks has become a string that is “stretched” in the hearts of every netizen. From the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, the Personal Information Protection Law to the Regulations on Security Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures and the Measures for Cybersecurity Review… Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a series of laws and regulations have been promulgated to continuously consolidate cybersecurity. The foundation of the rule of law is to accelerate the process of legalization of my country’s cyberspace.

In fact, network security is not only related to the vital interests of the masses, but also related to national sovereignty security, economic security, national security and other aspects, and occupies an absolutely important position in the Internet era. Zhu Wei said that the convening of this year’s Network Civilization Conference is not only a summary of the experience of Internet content security and a clean network environment, but more about the future. How can a clean and clean network environment be better in the next step? Cooperate with the coordinated development of Internet technology.

The head of the Cybersecurity Coordination Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China said on August 19 that the next step will be to increase law enforcement efforts in areas such as cybersecurity, data security, and personal information protection to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the general public.