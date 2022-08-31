Home News Ten years of service trade expect a higher level of opening_Service_Trade_Development
Original title: Ten years of service trade expects a higher level of opening

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services kicked off in Beijing on August 31.

In 2012, the Service Trade Fair was held for the first time. In the past ten years, the Service Trade Fair has continued to grow and develop. Together with the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo, it has constituted the three major exhibition platforms for my country’s opening to the outside world.

The epidemic has swept the world for three years. The domestic economy is under heavy pressure to shift gears and improve its quality, and the complex external environment is superimposed. Under the requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, the consumption, investment and foreign trade that drive the economy must be The “troika” has new development demands.

China is the world‘s largest trader of goods, making service trade a new engine of foreign trade growth is expected. In recent years, traditional trade in goods has been repeatedly hit by the supply chain, and import and export have struggled to find a balance between epidemic prevention and production. Promoting the development of trade in services not only adapts to domestic service consumption needs, but also helps to promote the development of bilateral and multilateral free trade.

Travel, entertainment, finance, information, maintenance… services are not tangible goods, but are service products of the tertiary industry. Service trade is not only an important area of ​​international economic and trade cooperation, but also closely related to people’s lives.

In the past ten years, the lives of Chinese people have been changed too much by the “service trade”. In life, watching foreign movies, studying abroad, traveling abroad, and purchasing business, financial, technical and other services provided by overseas companies are all “service imports”. Foreign purchases of services provided by Chinese and Chinese companies have become “service exports”.

In and out, there are buying and selling, which not only meets everyone’s living needs, but also drives the growth of China‘s economy and the global economy. With the continuous deepening of China‘s participation in the global vertical division of labor system and its position in the global value chain, service trade has become an important focus for China to expand its opening-up and development space.

Expanding trade in services requires the release of more institutional dividends and a higher level of opening up. Promoting the construction of comprehensive pilot projects for the expansion and opening up of the service industry, establishing and improving the negative list management system for cross-border service trade, vigorously developing digital trade, continuing to relax market access for the service industry, and actively expanding the import of high-quality services are all measures in the past decade to promote service trade. The “real hammer” of development.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Embracing the Future” as its annual theme, aiming to emphasize cooperation and set the tone for green innovation for the next decade of development. The new and old ten years, whether it is the difficult time of the epidemic, or the new situation and new problems that may be faced in the future, the holding of the Service Trade Fair as scheduled and the rapid development of China‘s service trade have repeatedly proved that whoever is more open can attract more people. Invest to gain more market confidence.Return to Sohu, see more

