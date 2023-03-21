Ten years have passed since that March 13 when the Argentine Jorge Bergoglio, elected pope, leaned out on the balcony of the façade of Saint Peter’s Basilica and, with a simple: “Brothers and sisters, good afternoon,” inaugurated a Church with a new vocabulary and by the side of those most in need.

Francis celebrates a mass today at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, with the cardinals present in Rome, an intimate moment of which there will be no information or images, and the day continues normally, which today is a holiday in the Vatican, like every year since your choice. In his usual style. He does not usually celebrate birthdays or other anniversaries.

In this decade, the first non-European and Latin American pope, whom they went to look for “at the end of the world“, has not ceased to amaze with his colloquial phrases, improvisations and lack of protocol as with his “mercy Fridays”, in those who unexpectedly visited the houses of ex-prostitutes or Alzheimer’s patients, but also his trips to buy shoes, glasses and records or the fact that he never took a vacation.

The relationship with ordinary people has also changed, as evidenced by his phone calls: to the young man whose wife died giving birth to twins or to the mother who welcomed two children with disabilities into her home, to the Spanish Carmelite monastery, to the sick priest…

THE PONTIFICAL PALACE, “A BACKWARD FUNNEL”

The first gesture of a new Church was not to live in the pontifical palace. “It’s like a funnel, but upside down. Only those who have permission enter,” said the pope in one of his first interviews and stayed to live in the residence that houses the prelates visiting the Vatican, where he has lunch like the rest of the residents in the dining room and receives without too much pomp.

In fact, Santa Marta has become a meeting place for friends, for those who do not want to be in the news, for victims of abuse, for the homeless who sleep in San Pedro Square and also for those discarded in the past. by the Church, such as the Spanish Diego Neria Lejárraga, a transsexual who in 2015 was received one afternoon by Francisco together with his partner, Macarena.

«¡HAGAN LIO!»

In July 2013, Francisco participated in the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro and, in front of hundreds of thousands of young people, encouraged them to “make a mess”. “Don’t stay locked up in your communities! The Church has to go out into the streets!”, a phrase that has become one of the slogans of the pontificate, conquering the youth.

“WHOEVER THINKS OF BUILDING WALLS AND NOT BRIDGES IS NOT A CHRISTIAN”

Francis has become the voice of migrants around the world: with phrases such as “whoever thinks of building walls and not bridges is not a Christian” about former US President Donald Trump or “the Mediterranean has become in the largest cemetery in the world” with which he wanted to draw attention to the reception of people fleeing war and poverty.

“IF A PERSON IS GAY, WHO AM I TO JUDGE?”

The pope’s response to his return from his trip to Brazil shook a Catholic Church that for centuries had condemned homosexuals. With various gestures in these ten years, the Pope has shown that gays “are children of God”, although this is one of the issues that may complicate his pontificate after the German bishops have approved the blessing of same-sex couples. , something that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the faith does not authorize.

IF YOU INSULT MY MOTHER, “YOU CAN EXPECT A PUNCH”

Bergoglio’s spontaneity played a trick on him on the flight to the Philippines in 2015, when he stated that freedom of expression has its limits and that religion cannot be provoked or offended, referring, although without citing it, to the attack on the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris: «You cannot provoke (…) If someone says a bad word about my mother, you can expect a punch. It is normal!”

ON ABORTION: IS IT FAIR TO HIRE A HITMAN TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM?

While some of his most controversial and harsh phrases have come to defend the Church’s opposition to abortion, comparing whoever aborts with hiring a hit man to kill someone.

“YOU RULE WITH YOUR HEAD, NOT WITH YOUR LEGS”

At 86 years old and with a knee problem that sometimes forces him to use a wheelchair, all the rumors and theories about his resignation or his ability to govern have been unleashed, especially after the death of Benedict XVI, but Francisco silenced them with just one sentence: “You govern with your head, not with your legs.” EFE